Kelsea Ballerini is getting ready to launch a major 30-city US tour: here’s how to get tickets

Kelsea Ballerini is hitting the road in 30 cities in the United States in 2025 as part of her Patterns Tour, and fans can expect to catch her in Tampa, Nashville, Las Vegas, and more.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1, and some are already available on StubHub. Fans also have the chance to get tickets early if they register for the presale on Ballerini’s website (more details about that are below).

Ballerini announced the tour dates on Instagram, where she wrote, “this ain’t my first rodeo (but it IS my first arena tour!!!!!!) i genuinely can’t wait to be back on the road with you in 2025 and sing our lil hearts out together. sign up now for early access to tickets at kelseaballerinilive.com…pre-sales start oct 29, tickets on sale nov 1. fan club, check your emails for your pre-sale info.”

In a statement shared with several outlets (including Billboard), Ballerini explained that her latest album is “about taking inventory of self and life as it is, moving through the things that need changing, and celebrating the wins along the way.”

The 30-city tour will see Ballerini covering large swaths of the US. Here’s what you need to know about Kelsea Ballerini’s upcoming 2025 tour.

How to buy Kelsea Ballerini presale tickets

Fans can join the presale on Kelsea Ballerini’s website to buy tickets early. The presale begins at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 29.

Tickets are also already available for all 2025 tour dates on StubHub.

How much are Kelsea Ballerini tickets

Tickets for Ballerini’s 2025 dates range from $64 (Tampa, Florida) to $164 (Las Vegas).

Fans can catch Ballerini in the following cities next year:

Jan. 21 — Grand Rapids, MI

Jan. 23 — Chicago, IL

Jan. 24 — Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 25 — Milwaukee, WI

Jan. 29 — Duluth, GA

Jan. 31 — Nashville, TN

Feb. 1 — Columbus, OH

Feb. 4 — Detroit, MI

Feb. 6 — Buffalo, NY

Feb. 7 — Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 8 — Toronto, ON

Feb. 10 — Philadelphia, PA

Feb. 13 — Boston, MA

Feb. 14 — Uncasville, CT

Feb. 15 — Washington, DC

Feb. 18 — Newark, NJ

Feb. 20 — Charlotte, NC

Feb. 22 — Tampa, FL

Feb. 23 — Hollywood, FL

Feb. 26 — Fort Worth, TX

March 13 — Seattle, WA

March 14 — Spokane, WA

March 15 — Portland, OR

March 18 — Sacramento, CA

March 21 — Los Angeles, CA

March 22 — San Diego, CA

March 25 — Phoenix, AZ

March 28 — Las Vegas, NV

March 29 — Salt Lake City, UT

March 30 — Denver, CO

