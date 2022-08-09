Female K-pop group sensation BLACKPINK have announced their ‘BORN PINK’ World tour, and fans are losing it. The tour will start in their home ground of South Korea before traveling across North America, Europe, and Asia, concluding in Oceania. BORN PINK has been described as one of the biggest world tours ever made by a female K-Pop group, spanning nine months, starting in Oct. 2022 and finishing in June 2023.

Since forming in 2016, BLACKPINK has released massive hits such as “How You Like That”, streamed over 656 million times, and “Kill This Love”, which received over 600 million streams and was featured in the Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Their music video for “DDU-DU DDU DU” has earned over 1.9 billion views on YouTube.

The group has been nominated for several awards, including Kids Choice Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and various MTV Awards, and was listed in Forbes’ 2019 30 Under 30 Asia.

But it’s not just a tour that this K-pop group has announced. BLACKPINK will be releasing a brand new single titled “PINK VENOM” and will be released on August 19, 2022, just one month before they release their new album. So expect the group to perform a string of new hits when they go on stage later this year.

How to get tickets to BLACKPINK’s ‘BORN PINK’ 2022/2023 World Tour

The official tour dates have been released on the group’s Instagram page in August 2022, giving fans exactly two months to save up and prepare before the tour kicks in. And with a group as big as BLACKPINK, fans are keen to grab those early bird tickets.

Unfortunately, there haven’t been any pre-sale announcements made by the big ticket sellers. Not to mention, official venues for each of the tour dates have been released to the public. However, even if nothing was announced, there is no harm in preparing early. The best way to be informed on when tickets go on sale is to subscribe to newsletters from the biggest ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster, Ticketek, or Live Nation.

Usually, those websites will give their subscribers dates and times on when ticket sales start. Also, keep an eye out for any announcements made by the official BLACKPINK social media accounts as they too sometimes give out information about where tickets will be sold.

But, with the cities already being revealed, will BLACKPINK be in your area? It certainly seems so.