Jack Harlow supposedly kept Twitter updated about whether the Grammys had Miller Lite

This year’s Grammy Awards were full of drama, with everyone debating who would take home the prestigious trophies and the status that comes with them. The list of winners wasn’t the only thing on peoples’ minds during the ceremony, however. Thankfully, Jack Harlow supplied the answer to everyone’s most pressing question.

The rapper from Louisville, Kentucky is currently going viral on Twitter after the large and frequently viral account @CaucasianJames posted a DM conversation he allegedly had with the rapper.

The first tweet shows a screenshot of a conversation between Harlow and James from Sept. 13, 2021 in which James asked Harlow if the Met Gala offered the prevalent beer Miller Lite. Within minutes, Harlow responded, telling @CaucasianJames that there was no Miller Lite at the ceremony.

However, the bottom of the screenshot is what got Twitter excited, as on April 3, 2022, James asked Harlow if the Grammy Awards had Miller Lite. Twitter users were desperate to know the answer, with one saying that they were “very invested” in the question.

Today, James posted another tweet revealing Harlow’s answer. According to the screenshot, Harlow said that there was, in fact, no Miller Lite at the prestigious event.

Of course, Twitter users quickly replied to this tweet with various memes and jokes, including one popular response that used a variant of the popular SpongeBob “ight imma head out” meme with a Miller Lite twist.

Even Miller Lite itself got involved in the meme, quoting the first tweet with confirmation that the company’s beer was not offered at the Grammys, calling it “Arguably the biggest snub of the night.”

Nope. Arguably the biggest snub of the night. https://t.co/pyrMkpX3Js — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) April 4, 2022

Harlow hasn’t mentioned the tweet or posted it on his own feed, but he did post several tweets from the ceremony, including a picture of himself on the red carpet.

My first Grammys pic.twitter.com/ucGTWy6vcb — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 4, 2022

He also retweeted a picture Lil Nas X posted showing the pair together.

We’ll have to tune in next year to see if the Grammys and other popular award shows decide to include Miller Lite on their menus. It’s clear that if Harlow has anything to say about it, they will.