It’s no secret that famous rappers can put up quite the tough front at times with shows of confidence that may be extremely earned, or unearned, depending on who you ask. Today, the internet has decidedly fallen into the category that Jay-Z saying no one could beat him in a Verzuz battle is in the unearned category.

When asked about a potential Verzuz battle in the future in a group on Twitter Spaces, Jay-Z said, “there’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.” Well sorry Jay-Z, but the internet doesn’t seem to agree.

That’s interesting, I didn’t know Lil Wayne real name was NO ONE https://t.co/BYuw6XiWQj pic.twitter.com/98Nu4yZfxJ — Yusuke⚡️ (@noofugazi) December 22, 2021

Jay-Z’s comments made Lil Wayne’s name the number one trend across Twitter for some time Wednesday as music-lovers the world over absolutely piled on with the suggestion that Wayne would be the ultimate winner if the two went head to head.

Quite a few famous names got in on the action, including comedian Lil Duval who declared, “I like jay z more but lil Wayne would run thru him in a verzuz.”

I like jay z more but lil Wayne would run thru him in a verzuz — lil duval (@lilduval) December 22, 2021

DJ Kam Bennet also agreed, and with his experience in the world of entertainment, that’s an opinion that carries a lot of weight.

Wayne would give Jay-Z that work on stage… drake too… bro buggin — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) December 22, 2021

It wasn’t just Lil Wayne who was suggested, however, with several rap fans also coming out to say that Eminem could also be a solid contender.

people that are laughing about Eminem getting in a verzuz battle with Jay Z are right tbh, all Eminem has to do is play Renegade and it's over — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) December 22, 2021

Eminem has outshined & out rapped Jay Z when they’re on songs together. Eminem will do the same in a verzuz 🥱 pic.twitter.com/8fOgIiPVGo — PARADØX (@theparadoxgod) December 22, 2021

Eminem got double monthly Spotify listeners and around 28 billion Spotify streams most I'm hht, Jay's nowhere near him and can't be found on list

Eminem's global hits have done literally 100s times better than jays

Eminem can out rap jay that's common knowledge



Now you decide — pratikfam (@VeganHipHopHead) December 22, 2021

Of course, it’s not like Jay-Z lacked supporters either, though they seemed to be fewer in number than the rest. We’ll see if he recruits Beyoncé to join the chat.