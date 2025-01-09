Jessica Biel being ‘firm’ and ‘rebuilding trust’ with Justin Timberlake as singer gears up for his 2025 tour: How to buy tickets, dates, prices

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are working on rebuilding trust in their relationship after the singer was arrested for a DWI last summer.

“Jessica and Justin are spending more time together and are happier and more relaxed,” a source told Us Weekly for the magazine’s newest issue. Timberlake was arrested in June for driving while intoxicated. The singer was in the Hamptons at the time of his arrest.

“Justin has taken time to reevaluate his priorities,” the source added. “He hasn’t been going out as much and is staying in more with Jessica and the kids.”

Timberlake announced his 2025 tour dates back in September. The tour is the singer’s first in five years and offers fans two hours of his greatest hits, as well as songs from his newest release, Everything I Thought I Was.





