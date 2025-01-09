Forgot password
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Jessica Biel being ‘firm’ and ‘rebuilding trust’ with Justin Timberlake as singer gears up for his 2025 tour: How to buy tickets, dates, prices

So the tour... wasn't ruined?
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 02:29 pm

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are working on rebuilding trust in their relationship after the singer was arrested for a DWI last summer.

Buy now: Justin Timberlake 2025 tour tickets

“Jessica and Justin are spending more time together and are happier and more relaxed,” a source told Us Weekly for the magazine’s newest issue. Timberlake was arrested in June for driving while intoxicated. The singer was in the Hamptons at the time of his arrest.

“Justin has taken time to reevaluate his priorities,” the source added. “He hasn’t been going out as much and is staying in more with Jessica and the kids.”

Justin Timberlake 2025 tour: dates, tickets, and more

Timberlake announced his 2025 tour dates back in September. The tour is the singer’s first in five years and offers fans two hours of his greatest hits, as well as songs from his newest release, Everything I Thought I Was.

Jan. 13, 2025Portland, ORBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 15, 2025Sacramento, CABuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 18, 2025Anaheim, CABuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 20, 2025Palm Springs, CABuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 23, 2025Phoenix, AZBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 25, 2025Salt Lake City, UTBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 28, 2025Denver, COBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 3, 2025Austin, TXBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 7, 2025Mexico City, MXBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 8, 2025Mexico City, MXBuy tickets on StubHub
February 14, 2025Chicago, ILBuy tickets on StubHub
February 18, 2025Grand Rapids, MIBuy tickets on StubHub
February 20, 2025Detroit, MIBuy tickets on StubHub
February 22, 2025Milwaukee, WIBuy tickets on StubHub
February 24, 2025Saint Paul, MNBuy tickets on StubHub
February 27, 2025Columbus, OHBuy tickets on StubHub
March 21, 2025San Isidro, ArgentinaBuy tickets on StubHub
March 22, 2025Santiago, ChileBuy tickets on StubHub
March 28, 2025Bogota, ColombiaBuy tickets on StubHub
March 30, 2025Sao Paulo, BrazilBuy tickets on StubHub
April 4, 2025Monterrey, MexicoBuy tickets on StubHub
April 5, 2025Monterrey, MexicoBuy tickets on StubHub
May 30, 2025Sevilla, SpainBuy tickets on StubHub
June 2, 2025Milano, ItalyBuy tickets on StubHub
June 6, 2025Kaunas, LithuaniaBuy tickets on StubHub
June 9, 2025Tallinn, EstoniaBuy tickets on StubHub
June 12, 2025Trondheim, NorwayBuy tickets on StubHub
June 14, 2025Egeskov, DenmarkBuy tickets on StubHub
June 17, 2025Warszawa, PolandBuy tickets on StubHub
June 20, 2025Landgraaf, NetherlandsBuy tickets on StubHub
June 22, 2025Newport, United KingdomBuy tickets on StubHub
June 26, 2025Belfast, United KingdomBuy tickets on StubHub
June 28, 2025Co. Dublin, IrelandBuy tickets on StubHub
July 4, 2025Chelmsford, United KingdomBuy tickets on StubHub
July 5, 2025Lytham, United KingdomBuy tickets on StubHub
July 8, 2025Luxembourg, LuxembourgBuy tickets on StubHub
July 16-20, 2025Bontida, RomaniaBuy tickets on StubHub
July 20, 2025Paris, FranceBuy tickets on StubHub


Stephanie Kaloi is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered and has covered entertainment and news for PEOPLE Magazine, PARADE, TheWrap and BBC. If not at a keyboard or coffee shop, you can probably find her draining jumpers on the hardwood. In addition to freelance writing, Stephanie is also the Marketing Director for The Process Basketball which blends elite basketball training with global philanthropy.