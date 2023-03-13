JPEGMAFIA slams Elon Musk and Kanye West in latest song ‘Lean Beef Patty’

JPEGMAFIA has released his latest single off of the upcoming album Scaring the Hoes and the song, titled “Lean Beef Patty,” takes a few shots at some high profile targets.

The song is a collaborative effort from Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, AKA, JPEGMAFIA, or Peggy to some fans, and Danny Brown, the pair are releasing the album that they’ve both worked on later this year. The song touches on a lot of subjects, including Elon Musk and his controversial changes to Twitter, and no time is wasted by Peggy in making his opinion known about the entrepreneur.

First off, fuck Elon Musk Eight dollars too much, this past expensive “Lean Beef Patty” lyrics

Obviously, the artist is very critical of Musk’s decision, and it’s not a surprise, given that the blue checkmark policy resulted in mayhem of the social platform when it was introduced.

Peggy’s next target is Kanye West, someone that he’s looked up to and even named as one of the greatest artists of all time. Kanye has, of course, caused serious backlash due to his beliefs and the comments he has made. Peggy hasn’t shied away from criticizing his idol as he alludes to Kanye’s behavior in the second verse.

Watch your energy, watch what you tweet You can go from Elon to Ye in a week, buddy “Lean Beef Patty” lyrics

JPEGMAFIA has been known for confronting alt-right rhetorics with his lyrics and this latest song proves that he’s still bringing us biting criticisms of controversial figures.

Fan reactions to the single were very positive, so it’s safe to say that there is a lot of hype for the upcoming album.

i’m so fucking ready for the JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown collab tape pic.twitter.com/GjaBftEf5b — Z E N (@real_zen1) March 13, 2023

The collaborative album is due to be released on the 24th of March, which will follow on from JPEGMAFIA’s last album, 2021’s LP!