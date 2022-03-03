K. Michelle flashes crowd in memorable Houston performance

K. Michelle bared more than just her rebellious soul at a recent concert with Young Jeezy this week.

While belting out her new single “Can You Stand the Rain?”, the chart-topping pop star briefly bared all for the packed crowd in Houston’s Arena Theater. As fans noted on Twitter, breast-baring has long been a staple of her live shows.

Fan reaction on Twitter was so intense that the singer took to her account in her own defense, posting this statement: “What the f**k is for you to understand. I’ve been on MY STAGE, flashing MY FANS, for over 6 years now every show. If you have never been there or understand that’s your problem not mine. Now do you understand that?”

K. Michelle has been touring to promote her new album I’m The Problem, and Tuesday’s performance certainly seemed designed to underscore the point. Born Kimberly Michelle Pate, she rose to fame as a breakout character in the hit Vh1 reality show Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. She subsequently released several hit albums and singles.

The singer has never been ashamed of her body or reluctant to share it with her fans, starring in the Lifetime original reality series My Killer Body with K. Michelle, in which the star took the cameras with her through her various plastic surgery procedures.