K-pop craze continues as Purple Kiss tickets go on sale for 2025 Headway tour

K-pop queens Purple Kiss are hitting the road on an international tour in January — and U.S. fans will have the chance to see the group in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Miami.
The sextet will be touring to promote their seventh mini-album (and third release this year) Headway.
In December the group spoke to Allkpop about the highs they’ve experienced this year. “Every moment was precious and memorable, but I especially loved that we had the opportunity to visit so many different countries and meet a lot of fans this year,” Na Go-eun told the outlet. “It made me feel grateful and happy to realize that even though they speak different languages, they all love and support us the same!”
Chaein agreed. “What I remember most are the moments I made with our fans while promoting on music shows and touring,” she said. “Next year, I hope to connect and communicate closely with our fans in more ways.” The South Korean girl group was formed in 2020 and is made up of six members: Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan. Each of the members is part of the songwriting process.
Purple Kiss North American 2025 tour dates
|Jan. 19, 2025
|San Diego, CA
|Jan. 21, 2025
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jan. 22, 2025
|Tuscon, NM
|Jan. 24, 2025
|Albuquerque, NM
|Jan. 26, 2025
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Jan. 29, 2025
|San Antonio, TX
|Jan. 30, 2025
|Austin, TX
|Feb. 1, 2025
|New Orleans, LA
|Feb. 4, 2025
|Little Rock, AR
|Feb. 7, 2025
|Birmingham, AL
|Feb. 8, 2025
|Atlanta, GA
|Feb. 10, 2025
|Jacksonville, FL
|Feb. 12, 2025
|Orlando, FL
|Feb. 15, 2025
|Miami, FL
Published: Dec 21, 2024 04:26 pm