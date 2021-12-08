Two of music’s biggest stars — Ye, formally known as Kanye West, and Drake — appear to have patched things up and will be joining forces to bring together a massive live show on Thursday night to help close out the year.

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will take place on Dec. 9 and will be held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. If you can’t get your hands on one of these hot tickets, however, know that even those outside of the United States can stream the show thanks to a collaboration with Amazon.

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Prime Video, on the @AmazonMusic app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. pic.twitter.com/SPItOoRRG8 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 8, 2021

If you’re looking to catch the event, you can do so on Prime Video, Amazon Music, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. This will provide fans with three different ways to catch the action, with Twitch being the free option for tuning in.

This announcement comes after reports surfaced that the performance would be screening in select IMAX theaters around the US.

According to reports that surfaced from CBS photojournalist John Schreiber, the event is set to boast some extensive set design, which he likened to a “monster truck rally setup.”

Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Z56DrbTcY5 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 6, 2021

The concert will be one of the first times that Ye has performed live in some time and the very first time since his name change took place.

It looks like there will be a ton to check out at this benefit event and fortunately, there are plenty of different ways that you can tune in. The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will begin at 10pm CT on Thursday, Dec. 9 and you can tune in here.