Kanye West Legally Changes His Name Thanks To Judge’s Approval

It’s been a big year for hip hop icon Kanye West full of ups and downs, from the release of his latest full-length record DONDA to the reported divorce with his longtime wife Kim Kardashian, but another major event that has gone down in the life of Mr. West took place earlier today.

As per Deadline, earlier today, a Los Angeles judge approved a petition brought forward by Kanye West to have his name officially changed to Ye.

Ye filed the motion for his name change back in August and now it has seemingly become official.

I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

The rap artist has been going by the moniker Ye for many years, evidenced by his recent 2018 EP titled as such and it being used as his Twitter name for the longest time. Now the name will be used in a more official sense.

During an interview around the time of the Ye EP’s release with radio host Big Boy, Kanye explained why he chose the name.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means ‘you’. So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are as beings.”

Despite the reported name change, Ye hasn’t taken to social media to share any official words related to the news, but he did show off his new hairstyle, which has had varied receptions.

