Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ breaks massive YouTube milestone thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Not only has Stranger Things broken plenty of records of its own but now the show has led to Kate Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill” breaking a massive YouTube milestone after 11 years of being hosted on the video platform.

The 1985 hit has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube and Stranger Things is very much responsible for this. The song featured in the latest season of the Netflix series and since then it has re-entered the charts for the first time in decades.

According to a report by Deadline, the views for “Running Up That Hill” have doubled since the song first appeared in Stranger Things achieving around that same traffic in the last few weeks that it had garnered in the almost 11 years prior.

It’s not just YouTube success that the song has achieved recently. Kate Bush has become the artist with the oldest track to top the Single Charts in the UK. “Running Up That Hill” first debuted on these same charts 37 years ago at number three, but now it has taken the top spot.

“Running Up That Hill” can now be found on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 37 years where it previously reached the number 30 slot. Thanks to Stranger Things, the song has achieved its best position ever, currently sitting at number four on the charts behind Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Harry Styles.

If you haven’t yet seen the episode, Kate Bush’s hit song appears in Stranger Things season four, episode four. The entire new season of the Netflix original show is available to stream now.