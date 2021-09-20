Kelly Clarkson Teases A New Christmas Song That References Cancel Culture

Although we may be in the middle of September, it is never too early to get into the Christmas spirit well at least not for Kelly Clarkson anyway. The singer announced on her official Twitter page on Sept. 20th that she would be releasing her single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” in three days.

Days leading up to the big news the 39-year-old uploaded a video promoting the single.

Y'all know I'm obsessed with Christmas!!! That's why I'm so excited to announce my new single Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You) is coming out September 23rd!! Pre-save it now!! 🎄🎶 https://t.co/XueFDuTglU pic.twitter.com/nSVOpB9NqG — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 15, 2021

She then began to tease parts of the lyrics to the song slowly to her fans on Twitter.

Just in case y'all wanna learn the lyrics before it's out on September 23rd…. 🎄🎶 Pre-save "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)” now at https://t.co/nioz7XpO5t. #ChristmasIsntCanceled pic.twitter.com/wEJm2Uqspx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 17, 2021

3 days until my new Christmas single is here… 🎄🎶 Pre-save "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" now at https://t.co/6MaUpJpMlw. #ChristmasIsntCanceled pic.twitter.com/E0v1QtajCd — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 20, 2021

No one expected a Christmas single to be released so soon, let alone one that may be dropping subtle references to cancel culture, but it looks like Kelly Clarkson wants to take a bold approach. We’ll have to wait to hear the rest of the lyrics to see just how subversive (or not) the song may be.