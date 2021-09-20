Kelly Clarkson Teases A New Christmas Song That References Cancel Culture
Although we may be in the middle of September, it is never too early to get into the Christmas spirit well at least not for Kelly Clarkson anyway. The singer announced on her official Twitter page on Sept. 20th that she would be releasing her single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” in three days.
Days leading up to the big news the 39-year-old uploaded a video promoting the single.
She then began to tease parts of the lyrics to the song slowly to her fans on Twitter.
No one expected a Christmas single to be released so soon, let alone one that may be dropping subtle references to cancel culture, but it looks like Kelly Clarkson wants to take a bold approach. We’ll have to wait to hear the rest of the lyrics to see just how subversive (or not) the song may be.