After 13 years of living under a conservatorship, Britney Spears regained control over her life, finances, and medical decisions on Nov. 12. The conservatorship, which was largely controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, was terminated by a Los Angeles judge after multiple hearings. Now the elder Spears has yet another request, one which Britney’s lawyer called an “abomination.”

Spears was officially suspended as Britney’s conservator in September, but that isn’t stopping the 69-year-old from asking his daughter’s estate to continue paying his legal fees. His legal team submitted a 27-page petition to the court, which was obtained and reviewed by ET, in which Spears requests “confirmation, authorization, and direction” from Britney’s estate to pay his lawyer’s fees. The request would have Britney pay for her father’s lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship, according to WUSA9.

Photo via Britney Spears/YouTube

The documents label the payment as “necessary” for Britney to be fully freed from the conservatorship in a rapid manner. “Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” the documents state.

In response to the request, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, blasted Spears for attempting to leech even more money from his daughter.

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money,” Rosengart’s statement reads. “The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her, and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”