The latest COVID-19 surge prompted LCD Soundsystem to cancel their final three scheduled Brooklyn Steel shows, bringing an unexpected end to the band’s 20-night residency.

The cancelation came just days after the band insisted that the show would go on despite a recent surge in New York’s COVID-19 cases, surprising many fans. The band initially hoped to finish out its “You Are Here” residency despite the rapidly spreading Omicron COVID variant, but announced in an Instagram post on Dec. 19 that the final three shows would not come to pass.

“You all have spoken,” the post reads. “The last three shows are canceled.” The band pointed to multiple culprits behind the cancellation, including concerned guests and “new info,” along with “hospital capacity” and “those of us in the band, crew, and venue.”

“We certainly had enough cancellations to make the vote count, but we also, now with all the new info, want to stop for our own sakes,” the post goes on. Thanking fans for inquiring about ticket cancellations, the band noted that they “tried.” “We really did,” they wrote. “We were heartened to see so many more masks at the last show. We were incredibly thankful for everyone who wanted to make it work. But it will have to wait, again, until we find out what this new wave means to us all.”

Fans who purchased tickets will get a refund, according to the post, and will be “first in line” the next time the band performs in New York City.

Numerous shows and events have been canceled in New York amid climbing cases of COVID-19, particularly in light of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest warning that the Omicron strain is expected to become the “dominant strain” in the country within a few weeks. The unvaccinated continue to be at the most risk from the virus, with the CDC recently reporting that unvaccinated individuals face a 20 times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 and a ten-times higher risk of testing positive. Cases continue to surge around the country, with New York again becoming a hot spot, topping its early-pandemic records for the highest single-day case count.

Fans shared their disappointment in the comment sections of LCD Soundsystem’s social media announcements but thanked the band for being cautious. One commenter called the announcement “The wisest decision” but noted that it was “still so heartbreaking.”

“As much of a bummer as this is it’s the right call so thank you,” another fan wrote. “I was looking forward to an incredible night on Tuesday but not enough to risk getting sick.”

This was a common sentiment, as numerous people echoed the disappointment felt by many of their peers, while also praising the band for making the wisest decision. Several people inquired after the potential of live-streamed performances, so fans of the band could still enjoy their music from a safe distance. The band has yet to address these inquiries.