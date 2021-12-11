We’re getting the news that there’s been some cancellations to the upcoming Jingle Ball 2021 tour after the unfortunate revelations that members for the crews for both Lil Nas X and Coldplay have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both of the aforementioned headlining acts have now completely withdrawn from participation in the tour, Deadline reports.

The development is no doubt a blow for the annual, multi-city-spanning event produced by iHeartRadio after it had just returned in person for the first time since last year’s virtual version that was done in response to the initial pandemic outbreak in 2020.

Lil Nas X had just performed Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the tour, but he will no longer be appearing at any other event. Coldplay’s slated appearance Saturday and Sunday evening at London’s O2 Arena is now canceled as well.

Despite the cancellation, the show will go on for other acts, as it turns out. The revised lineup will include Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran playing extended sets, as well as ArrDee and Tom Grennan being added to the bill in place of Nas X and Coldplay at the London event.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat also had to cancel her appearance on the tour in New York City and Boston this weekend due to some of her crew also testing positive for COVID-19.

Sadly, these developments are perhaps indicative that the complications around hosting live events amid the ongoing pandemic are far from being over at the moment.