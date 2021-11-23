Lil Nas X goes over the top with his Grammy nominations reactions

After finding out that he’s been nominated for four Grammys this year, Lil Nas X took to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the well-deserved nods.

The “Old Town Road” rapper scooped up nominations for Record of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” as well as the full album and Song of the Year. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X’s collaboration with Jack Harlow, also received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance, as EliteDaily reports.

The artist did not waste any time taking to Twitter to broadcast his hilariously over-the-top excitement, in all caps.

Though it was only nominated for one Grammy, Lil Nas X was clearly honored by the “Industry Baby” nod as much as the others.

INDUSTRY BABY GRAMMY NOMINATED AHHHHH — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

The artist was decidedly less reserved in his reaction to the Album of the Year nomination for Montero.

MONTERO NOMINATED FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS !! IM GONNA FUCKIN CUM IN MY PANTSSS HOLY SHIT — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

And the artist was clearly proud of not just the audio of his music, but the now Grammy-nominated video for “Call Me By Your Name.”

THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME MUSIC VIDEO HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A FUCKIN GRAMMY LETS GOOOO — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

Fans were obviously also celebrating their excitement for the artist, not least of all for the coveted Record of the Year nomination.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (CMBYN)” has been nominated for ROTY at the #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/h0LspB1JtR — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) November 23, 2021

Fan-favorite “Industry Baby” also got shout-outs from fans.

INDUSTRY BABY NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY WHAT AHHHHHHH — daisy⁷ 💫 (@daisymaggiewtv) November 23, 2021

One fan even praised the artist for staying so seemingly grounded throughout his meteoric rise to the top.

Sometimes I forget @LilNasX is famous, dude's so down to earth



Congrats on the nominations by the way! Well deserved & we're all rooting for you to win! — Darien Gordon (He/Him) (@darien_gordon_) November 23, 2021

Lil Nas X‘s considerable track record makes him no stranger to the Recording Academy honors. Back in 2020, he was nominated for a jaw-dropping six awards, including Best New Artist. Will he win as many awards again?

We’ll find out when the Grammys air on Jan. 31, 2022 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CBS.