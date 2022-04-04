Lil Nas X has rocked up at the 2022 Grammys rocking all the confidence in the world with a sparkling Balmain outfit covered in diamonds and pearls.

The look sees the rap artist shine bright with an all-white outfit flaunting butterfly patches in the middle and on each arm. Accompanying his jacket shoes and pants, Lil Nas X walked the red carpet in some hefty platform shoes.

Arriving at the event, the rapper is looking at a possible five Grammys for his debut album Montero. The record has received nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Melodic Rap performance.

At the time of writing, some of these awards have resulted and unfortunately, it hasn’t been good news for the rap artist yet. It does seem that Lil Nas X is in high spirits.

lost all my grammies so far. let’s celebrate that! pic.twitter.com/Hq2n86Gy1e — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 3, 2022

Alongside the possibility of taking home more trophies to add to the collection, Lil Nas X will be performing his hit “Industry Baby” at the event alongside fellow nominee Jack Harlow.

Back in 2020 Lil Nas X won a pair of Grammys for his viral hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. At the awards, the song took home awards for both Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance and Best Music Video.

After months of silence, Lil Nas X took to social media last month sharing with fans that he had been working on new music. The rap artist teased that he had a new album almost complete so it may not be long until fans get to hear new music.