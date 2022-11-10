Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 world tour as ‘Silver Tongues’ hits number one on YouTube

One day ahead of his second album, Faith in the Future dropping and practically simultaneously with his single “Silver Tongues” hitting number one on YouTube, Louis Tomlinson has taken to Twitter to announce his forthcoming North American tour in support of the album.

FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. NORTH AMERICA.



Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour! These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!



Tickets on sale tomorrow. https://t.co/S2V4BhLv0A pic.twitter.com/6gsRvlxPRz — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 10, 2022

The tour, which begins in May, will feature concert dates in Toronto, Columbus, Kansas City, Chicago, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, and Charlotte among others before finishing up with a July 29 performance at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. The tour will be followed by 39 more previously announced performances in Europe and the U.K. The former One Direction singer will also perform to exclusive concerts tomorrow in New York and next week in London.

Faith In The Future. Live In Concert. New York & London. https://t.co/S2V4BhLv0A pic.twitter.com/aChkbplWbv — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 7, 2022

According to Chart Data‘s Twitter account, Tomlinson’s announcement coincides with the lyric video for the single “Silver Tongues” hitting number one on YouTube. “I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could,” Tomlinson tweeted “I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album.”

So far three singles have been released in advance of the new album before tomorrow’s official release — “Silver Tongues”, “Bigger Than Me”, and “Out of my System.” Online music magazine Dork describes the upcoming release as “an album made for the nighttime, a soundtrack to losing and finding yourself in the dark, the people you meet and the adventures that happen along the way.”