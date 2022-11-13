Louis Tomlinson recently released his second album, Faith in the Future, and announced a 2023 World Tour in support of his sophomore studio effort. The announcement is coming off the success of singles “Bigger Than Me” and “Out Of My System,” which the artist released earlier this year. In addition to his tour announcement, Tomlinson dropped a new single, “Silver Tongues,” to drum up anticipation for his new album.

Tomlinson took to Twitter Thursday to announce his Faith in the Future tour dates. Here’s where you can buy tickets, how much they’ll cost, and where the “Bigger Than Me” singer will be performing on tour.

Where to buy Louis Tomlinson’s World Tour tickets

Tickets to Louis Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future World Tour went on sale Nov. 11 at 10am. Fans of Tomlinson can purchase tickets through his website or directly through Ticketmaster, with tickets starting as low as $29.50 and going as high as $460 each.

Tomlinson created the new album with his live shows in mind. In a tour announcement on Instagram, the artist wrote, “I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album. Looking forward to playing the new stuff live.” He expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with SiriusXM about the new album, saying, “I just know it’s gonna be a load of fun to play live, and this whole album was written with the tour in mind.” In the same interview, he spoke about the process of finding an opener for the tour, noting that it will be a few months before one is announced.

FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. NORTH AMERICA.



Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour! These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!



Tickets on sale tomorrow. https://t.co/S2V4BhLv0A pic.twitter.com/6gsRvlxPRz — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 10, 2022

The North American leg of the Faith in the Future tour will begin on May 6, 2023 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and will conclude July 29, 2023 in New York, New York.

The North American dates are as follows:

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on May 26, 2023.

Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion in Gilford, NH on May 27, 2023.

Place Bell in Laval, QC on May 29, 2023.

Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON on May 30, 2023.

Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH on June 1, 2023.

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, MI on June 2, 2023.

The ICON Festival Stage in Cincinnati, OH on June 3, 2023.

KEMBA! Live Outdoor in Columbus, OH on June 6, 2023.

TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN on June 7, 2023.

Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis, MO on June 9, 2023.

Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, MO on June 10, 2023.

BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee, WI on June 13, 2023.

Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL on June 15, 2023.

The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on June 16, 2023.

Harrah’s Stir Cove in Council Bluffs, IA on June 17, 2023.

Denny Stanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD on June 19, 2023.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on June 21, 2023.

WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA on June 24, 2023.

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, BC on June 26, 2023.

McMenamins Edgefield Concerts in Troutdale, OR on June 27, 2023.

The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on June 29, 2023.

The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on June 30, 2023.

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV on July 1, 2023.

Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on July 3, 2023.

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX on July 6, 2023.

Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, TX on July 7, 2023.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, TX on July 8, 2023.

St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL on July 11, 2023.

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Hollywood, FL on July 13, 2023.

Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL on July 14, 2023.

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, GA on July 15, 2023.

Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN on July 18, 2023.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on July 19, 2023.

Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC on July 21, 2023.

Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD on July 22, 2023

MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA on July 24, 2023,

TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA on July 27, 2023.

Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ on July 28, 2023.

Forest Hills Stadium in New York, NY on July 29, 2023.

Tomlinson announced the U.K. and Europe dates on Oct. 14. This half of the Faith in the Future tour will run from Aug. 29, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany until a final show on Nov. 18, 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. In addition to the listed tour dates, Tomlinson will perform at a few smaller venues to celebrate his album’s release before the official tour begins. The “Silver Tongues” singer will also be signing his album in select stores in New York and London but will be rescheduling his in-store appearances after breaking his arm in a fall after a New York show.

The UK and Europe dates are as follows:

Barclay’s Arena in Hamburg, DE on Aug. 29, 2023

Royal Arena in Copenhagen, DK on Aug. 31, 2023.

Spektrum in Oslo, NO on Sept. 1, 2023.

Hovet in Stockholm, SE on Sept. 2, 2023.

Ice Hall in Helsinki, FI on Sept. 4, 2023.

Saku Arena in Tallinn, EE on Sept. 5, 2023.

Arena Riga in Riga, LV on Sept. 7, 2023.

Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, LT on Sept. 8, 2023.

Tauron Arena in Krakow, PL on Sept. 10, 2023.

Atlas Arena in Lodsz, PL on Sept. 11, 2023.

Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, AT on Sept. 13, 2023.

Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, SI on Sept. 14, 2023.

Budapest Arena in Budapest, HU on Sept. 15, 2023.

Arenele Romane in Bucharest, RO on Sept. 17, 2023.

Arena Armeec in Sofia, BG on Sept. 18, 2023.

Petras Theater in Athens, GR on Sept. 20, 2023.

Bilbao Arena Miribilla in Bilbao, ES on Oct. 1, 2023.

Altice Arena in Lisbon, PT on Oct. 3, 2023.

WiZink Center in Madrid, ES on Oct. 5, 2023.

Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ES on Oct. 6, 2023.

Palau Alpitour in Turin, IT on Oct. 8, 2023.

Unipol Arena in Bologna, IT on Oct. 9, 2023.

Rockhal in Esch-sur-Alzette, LU on Oct. 11, 2023.

Sportpaleis in Antwerp, BE on Oct. 12, 2023.

Accor Arena in Paris, FR on Oct. 14, 2023.

Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, NL on Oct. 15, 2023.

Lanxess Arena in Cologne, DE on Oct. 17, 2023.

O2 Arena in Prague, CZ on Oct. 19, 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, DE on Oct. 20, 2023.

Olympiahalle in Munich, DE on Oct. 22, 2023.

Hallenstadion in Zurich, CH on Oct. 23, 2023.

3Arena in Dublin, IE on Nov. 8, 2023.

Utilita Arena in Sheffield, UK on Nov. 10, 2023.

AO Arena in Manchester, UK on Nov. 11, 2023.

OVO Hydro in Glasgow, UK on Nov. 12, 2023.

Brighton Centre in Brighton, UK on Nov. 14, 2023.

International Arena in Cardiff, UK on Nov. 15, 2023.

The O2 in London, UK on Nov. 17, 2023

Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK on Nov. 18, 2023.

Tickets for Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future World Tour are on sale as of Friday, Nov. 11. If you’re planning on going to one of the tour stops, make sure to check your local venue’s availability as some dates are already beginning to sell out.

Faith in the Future is available on music streaming services now.