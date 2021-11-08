Man Claiming To Be Travis Scott’s Former Manager “Saw” Concert Tragedy Coming

Following the tragic events that unfolded at a Travis Scott concert Friday⏤in which eight people died during a “crowd surge” in Houston⏤a man claiming to be the rapper’s former manager is speaking out.

The man in question is Shane Morris, who called Scott’s behavior at his two-day Astroworld festival, which was canceled on the first day after the incident, “callous” and “reckless.”

The incident also reportedly injured hundreds, and investigations into both safety barriers and crowd control are now being investigated by authorities. It was the third annual Astroworld event, gathering at least 50,000 people.

In a video shared on Shane Morris’ TikTok, he claims that he’s Scott’s former manager and was abandoned by the rapper when he was having a seizure. Declaring that Scott was “the worst person I’ve worked with in my entire career of music,” Morris also said, “I’m the one who had a seizure and I’m the one he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles.”

Morris went on to say in the wake of the tragic events that he “saw this coming and I tried to tell everyone.” He explained that he was a junior-level software engineer working on the technology side of music when he met Scott. He then claims to have helped launch Scott’s career by artificially boosting the streams of his songs online.

“For Travis, what we did was fake his popularity. I programmed a fleet of Soundcloud bots to artificially inflate his play counts on Soundcloud. This told record label executives that he was much more popular than he actually was. We also did the same thing early on with Twitter,” the man purported to be Morris said. “We used software to enhance his visibility via the wrong means,” he added.

On Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.”

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Check back right here for all the latest developments on the tragic Travis Scott concert.

