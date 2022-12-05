Mariah Carey has some competition on TikTok for ‘best Christmas song’

Are you tired of listening to Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé over and over this Christmas season? Want something more intense to spark this year’s holiday spirit, knowing you won’t be able to afford this year’s gathering due to inflation? Perhaps this TikTok video where this music artist remade iconic Christmas tunes with more, let’s say, intense lyrics, to appeal to the next generation of Christmas music lovers.

TikTok user and rapper Ryze Hendricks released a couple of videos where he tried to make Christmas music more entertaining than ever before. His first video had him reuse the same melody of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ but changed all the lyrics to a violent gangster rap song. And for some reason, it worked.

@ryzehendricksmusic When you turn happy Christmas music into Gangsta music 😆. Song titled “All I Want For Christmas” by Ryze Hendricks, on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms, link in bio. ♬ All I Want For Christmas – Ryze Hendricks & G-Rome

Hendricks released a follow-up video as part of his “These lyrics did not match the beat” series. This time, the rapper added rap lyrics to ‘Jingle Bell Rock.’ Unfortunately, this video didn’t hit as hard compared to the first video but at least there was an attempt. Maybe his producer was right, rappers can’t always rap “on beats like this.”

Fans who saw the video found it very catchy, with one finding these songs “relatable.” Perhaps in order to beat Carey in her own game, artists need to produce Christmas rap music. If Lin-Manuel Miranda can make broadway interesting by adding rap lyrics, why not do the same with popular festive songs?

Luckily for rap and Christmas fans, his rendition of ‘All I Want For Christmas’ and ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ (now titled, ‘Jingle Bells Loading Shells’) is now available on Spotify. So if you’re tired of hearing Carey this festive season, perhaps Hendricks’ rap version of the iconic Christmas tune may be the one for you.