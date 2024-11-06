‘Which one is the real Mariah Carey?!’: Stunning wax figure at Madame Tussauds unveiled just in time for Christmas Time tour

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to be melted into a lifesize wax replica, and fans are in complete shock over how eerily similar the wax figure looks to the singer in real life.

The queen of Christmas walked the red carpet at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 3 to help unveil her festive-themed replica at the celebrity wax museum.

Image from Instagram/Mariah Carey

“Which one is the real Mariah Carey?! Her Madame Tussaud’s wax figure is so festive,” one user wrote on X.

“the most realistic wax figure I’ve ever seen,” another person commented.

“Like the figure is SO GOOD. They really did what needed to be done,” a third person wrote.

The “All I Want for Christmas” singer has now joined the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Beyonce, who have all been immortalized in wax at the popular tourist attraction located in the heart of Times Square.

On Sunday, Carey, 55, shared a photo of herself beside her wax replica on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Finally found someone to help me out with the toy delivery this year! Thank you Madame Tussuads New York!”

“Will the real Mariah please stand up”

Several people commented on her post, saying it’s the best wax replica they’ve ever seen.

“Will the real Mariah please stand up!!!” one person commented.

“Wow probably the only wax figure that looks just like the actual person. Which one is the real Mariah,” another person wrote.

“I think this is the first time they actually got it right,” someone else wrote.

The Grammy winner, who wore a glittery floor-length black dress, dark tights, and rhinestone-embellished heels to the event, sat beside her wax replica for a photo, and the resemblance was uncanny.

Carey’s wax figure is sporting a red sequin gown with a thigh-high slit up the side, which was inspired by the singer’s 2020 AppleTV holiday special, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas.” The look was accessorized with strappy red stiletto heels and diamond bling.

Twenty studio artists sculpted and painted Carey’s wax figure over nine months in the museum’s newly launched “Seasons of New York City” area, which highlights four seasons in the Big Apple.

“We are absolutely honored to welcome the iconic Mariah Carey to the museum,” Tiago Mogadouro, head of marketing at Madame Tussauds New York, said in a release. “As a living legend whose music and influence have shaped generations, she is the perfect figure to highlight in the Christmas portion of the new Seasons of New York. We couldn’t imagine a more fitting addition to this special area of Madame Tussauds New York.”

The singer’s festive-themed wax creation comes at the perfect time, as Carey is gearing up for a 20-city holiday tour that kicks off on Wednesday.

Mariah announced her latest Christmas tour in an Instagram post on Aug. 2. “It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news‼️ Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024,” she wrote.

Tickets for the tour went on sale Aug. 9.

