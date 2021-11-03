Mariah Carey’s New Christmas Song Is Debuting This Week (But She’s Already Shared A Sample)

Now that spooky season and Halloween are over, that means it’s time for Christmas! Some of the first things you think of when you think of Christmas are Santa, family, and Christmas carols.

But, when you think about modern-day Christmas songs, we’ve got to talk about the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. She even made the announcement to ring in the season via Instagram with a video of her smashing pumpkins saying, “Ready? Let’s go! #MariahSZN”

Many hail Carey for her Christmas music divadom thanks to her number one hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” released back in 1994. She co-wrote and co-produced it with Walter Afanasieff for her first-ever Christmas album, and it’s been one of the most enduring and endearing songs in her catalog ever since.

Since then, it’s remained a top Christmas song almost every year, even with other artists releasing original songs to try and dethrone her.

Carey could be adding to our favorite Yuletide earworms. It’s been confirmed that Mariah Carey is releasing a new Christmas song for her Apple TV+ special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Carey posted a TikTok video to her Twitter account to tease her new Christmas single, “Fall In Love at Christmas.” The song will feature Khalid and Kirk Franklin and comes out this Friday, Nov. 5

Check out a snippet of the song in the tweet below.

What are your thoughts? Will this new Mariah Carey Christmas hit dethrone “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” or is it still too early to tell? Let us know your thoughts below!