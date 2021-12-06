Hangout Music Fest is back with the announcement of their 2022 lineup today, and it is one you won’t want to miss. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the festival is heading back to Alabama and offering entertainment options for every type of fan.

Hangout Fest is taking place May 19-22 of 2022, and the Gulf Shores will be the place to, well, hang out and enjoy music from top names like Halsey and Jack Harlow.

hangout fest poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fall Out Boy, Post Malone, Maren Morris, Leon Bridges, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Moon Taxi, and Fletcher are additional talents gracing the stages at the beach next year. Some musical talents have taken to social media to share the news and their excitement about the festival.

so excited to be headlining one of my favorite festivals @Hangoutfest 🥲 pic.twitter.com/BC1K6LYCNu — h (@halsey) December 6, 2021

see ya on the beach 🏖️ headlining @Hangoutfest in Gulf Shores, AL on May 20th ✌🏼 get tickets 12/13 @ 10am ct https://t.co/PWgB0uMAdp pic.twitter.com/3r4sK4yndJ — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) December 6, 2021

Presale tickets are available this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 am CT and will go fast. There are tiered ticket options for fans looking to enjoy the fest in general admission or for those who want all the added amenities and privileges of a VIP ticket option.

Fans can sign up for presale code via the landing page and find out more about ticket options here.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at Hangout Fest? Have you gone to the music fest in years before? Who are some of your favorite acts to see live? Let’s talk about it!