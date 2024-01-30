Megan Thee Stallion has been embroiled in a nasty beef with Nicki Minaj; to the point where people’s mothers have been involved. While not much can justify the toxic tit-for-tat that the rapper pair have been participating in, it’s sometimes useful in times like these to look to the stars. Take it from this writer, who often explains away the chaotic mess of his bedroom by blaming it on his Sagittarius placements (they are notoriously unorganized, after all).

For someone like Megan Thee Stallion, who has released songs called “Savage” and bears the nickname “Hot Girl,” astrology goes some way in explaining how this enviable confidence comes to fruition. Much to the excitement of astrologers, we’re taking a closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s “big three,” namely in her Sun, Moon and Rising signs. For Meg, it’s less of a “Hot Girl Summer” and more of a “Hot Girl” lifestyle.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Zodiac sign, confirmed

Born on February 15, 1995, Megan Thee Stallion has a Sun sign in Aquarius. The Sun is what makes up one’s core essence and outward personality, and for those in the air sign Aquarius, that means they are free-spirited humanitarians who love the “shock factor.” Aquarians care little of other people’s opinions of them, and express themselves through their clothes and actions.

All of these characteristics ring true for Megan Thee Stallion, who embodies a free-spiritedness in both her music and razor-sharp bars, and in her fashion moments. As a humanitarian, the rapper has launched a mental health website, used her health administration college degree to open up hospitals, and led efforts to clean up her hometown of Houston after the 2021 storms. We needn’t look further than her current rap feud to know that she ticks the box for “shock factor,” too.

Your rising signs refers to your social self, the first impressions you hope to make, and the mask you wear when in public. For Megan Thee Stallion, who has a Taurus rising, this is all about practicality and security, and its basis in Earth brings her a level of humility and hustle. The rapper knows the value of hard work and setting goals, which we’ve seen pay off in real-time as she reaches career milestones. Down-to-earth Tauruses remain gracious in their success, which explains Megan Thee Stallion’s gratitude whenever she’s accepting awards or kicking goals.

The Moon sign governs your emotional, innate responses. Leo Moon signs, like Megan Thee Stallion, adopt a sensitive side that they often keep to themselves. However, the combination of Megan’s Aquarius Sun gives her more of an edge, expecting attention and commanding respect in a way that feels contagious. This explains the rapper’s ability to inspire confidence in others, and her quest for everyone to live out their own “Hot Girl” lives.

There’s much to say about the star sign of Megan Thee Stallion’s current nemesis Nicki Minaj, but we’ll save that for another article (or perhaps a 100-page dissertation).