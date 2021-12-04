Memphis will honor Young Dolph with a street named after him

American Rapper Young Dolph performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rapper Young Dolph, tragically slain by gunmen in November, was already an icon in his native Memphis, Tennessee, known almost as much for his charity and philanthropy towards his old neighborhood as he was for his many Billboard hits. But the city has chosen to keep his name alive in another way by naming a street after the fallen hip hop artist.

The City of Memphis has announced plans to change the name of an existing street to honor Dolph’s name. The ceremony unveiling the name is scheduled for the 15th of December and will take place at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard in the Memphis Depot Industrial Park.

City Council member J.B. Smiley first proposed the idea of renaming the street after conferring with Dolph’s family. He hopes the street will inspire others to follow the artist’s example of giving back to the community. Dolph was known to have donated money to his high school and was involved in many charity food giveaways. On the day of his death, he was scheduled to pass out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need. His family hopes that the street name will bear remembrance of someone who has achieved success through hard work and persistence and who then goes on to give back. According to one family member, “He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself but also prioritized family and community.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Rapper Young Dolph is seen backstage during 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

According to the family, an additional memorial to the music star is also in the works. In the weeks following the rapper’s death, many of his friends and fellow artists have teamed up in order to ensure that Dolph’s annual Turkey Drive effort will also continue as a legacy for the performer.