Miley Cyrus celebrates making Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Singer Miley Cyrus is celebrating the fact that she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year.

The former Hannah Montana star and daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus took to Twitter Wednesday to describe the “honor” as something that “was now or never” since she turned 29 just a week ago.

FORBES 30 UNDER 30.



I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci pic.twitter.com/tPbtDXbSpF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2021

In an accompanying video clip of her Forbes photo shoot, the singer described songwriting as “the greatest joy that I have in my life” and her “favorite element of what I do.”

“Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn’t get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am,” she said.

Cyrus went on to describe how longing she is of the fanbase she’s had since she was a child due to pandemic-induced distancing over the past couple years.

“The pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first,” she said.

The singer also talked about her collaboration with fashion house Gucci, saying that she was impressed with the company’s brand and philanthropic efforts, something Cyrus also engages in through her Happy Hippie Foundation supporting LGBTQ+ and at-risk youth.

Other celebrities who made the 30 Under 30 list, for which Cyrus also served as a judge for selecting the other honorees, include Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Willow Smith, Tinashe, Don Toliver, and Remi Wolf, according to Billboard.

