Monkey-owning Juggalos, it’s your time to shine as Insane Clown Posse star vows to be the Jane Goodall of horrorcore

Do you fall into that very special Venn diagram of people that are not only fans of the rap group Insane Clown Posse (a Juggalo) but ALSO someone who owns a monkey? Were you worried that these two seemingly mutually exclusive lifestyle choices would never overlap? We’re happy to say that your day is here.

Violent J, one half of ICP, took to the group’s official Twitter page with a plea: he wants to meet your monkey. He’s been studying them and is really excited to work with “one or more of these dope creatures.”

It’s really happening!

“Sup Ninjas.. Yo, I been studying primates lately. I’m talkin’ chimps, gorillas, spider monkeys, (orangutans) etc. They’re all awesome in my book. So, if you happen to own or work with one or more of these dope creatures – or if you know someone who does, then please leave me a message because ninja… I’d like to be your friend.”

What an opportunity. Imagine sitting at home with your spider monkey, listening to ICP on blast, pounding Faygo, spending all your allowance on face paint from Party Central, and wondering if you’ll ever meet your idol. And then this happens! A call for friendship! The message continues with a little bit of reality from the group that openly wondered how magnets work.

“Not because you’re a great guy or anything like that either, nope. The truth is I’d only like to be your friend because you’ve got access to a fresh monkey. Before you go callin’ me a user, fact the facts… the only reason you’d even let me meet that damn monkey is because I rap fresh! It’s that simple.”

While this may seem like an unnecessary bout of tough love from the rapper, he clarifies that this transaction is only happening because he’s a good rapper.

“Shiit, we should both be glad your monkey can’t rap! Because if it could, we’d both be assed outta this equation! So leave me your info Monkey Nuts and I’ll bring the bananas!… VJ”

Honestly, who knows what this means. Is it a real plea for a monkey? Is it some kind of worldwide Juggalo code? Is it Maybelline? No one knows.

But if you’re that person – well, this is probably the best day of your life. Whoop Whoop!!

The Insane Clown Posse released their 17th album Yum Yum Bedlam on Halloween of last year. It had absolutely zero songs about primatology.