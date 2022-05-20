Musician Bernard Wright, son of Roberta Flack, dies at 58

Bernard Wright, funk and jazz keyboardist and singer who began his career as a session artist and later released four solo albums, including his debut, ‘Nard has passed away at the age of 58.

R&B musician Jodeci paid her respects to Wright in a post to her Twitter account.

Funk and soul legend Bernard Wright has passed, those who know know…. R.I.P. 🕊#Bernardwright my condolences to his mother Roberta Flack pic.twitter.com/jlKxLRSKby — Jodeci Boots (@RachelStewarts) May 20, 2022

Guitarist and Producer William “Spaceman” Patterson announced the news on his Facebook page. Patterson wrote the following:

On behalf of the family of Bernard Wright (Nard), We are saddened to announce that yesterdayBernard has been called home to the Most High. Many thanks for everyone’s support, encouragement, and prayers for Nard throughout the years. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Our hearts are heavy and our faith is strong. To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord! LOVE! Rest In Power, Nard. – William Patterson

Singer #BernardWright has died. He had the 1985 who do you love. The only son of Singer Roberta Flack was 58 years old pic.twitter.com/Ua3lTwnH25 — Patty Jackson (@MsPattyJackson) May 20, 2022

Wright was born November 16, 1963, to “Killing Me Softly” singer Roberta Flack and bassist Steve Novosel. Wright attended New York’s High School of the Performing arts and was already a touring musician by the age of 13. Over the course of his musical career, he worked with stars such as Miami Mike, Devine Pennington, Doug E. Fresh, Cameo, Bobby Brown, Pieces of a Dream, Charles Earland, Marcus Miller, and Miles Davis. Tracks from his debut album ‘Nard have been sampled in songs by Dr. Dre, Skee-Lo, and LL Cool J. Snoop Dogg sampled Wright’s “Gz and Hustlas” on his 1993 debut Doggystyle.

Wright would later relocate to Texas, where he still performed regularly. He made his home in Dallas and would often mentor younger artists.