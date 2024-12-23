Forgot password
Katy Perry
Photo by Marleen Moise/WireImage
‘No longer the teenage dream anymore’: Katy Perry’s comeback just hit another roadblock on eve of her 2025 Lifetimes Tour

You can't actually be young forever, it turns out.
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Dec 23, 2024 12:51 pm

Katy Perry is hitting the road next year with her Lifetimes Tour, which kicks off in Mexico in April. News of the tour comes with headlines and stories that suggest (or flat-out state) that Perry has struggled to find her footing as a performer as she’s aged.

Buy Katy Perry 2025 Lifetimes Tour tickets on StubHub

“Katy is no longer the teenage dream anymore and she needs to accept this,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She announced that she is bringing her 2025 tour to the U.S. after being advised to not do the tour at all. Her album absolutely tanked, and an artist should not do a tour from a failed album that bombed. She made a grievous mistake when she asked Dr. Luke to produce it and she has never acknowledged this.”

Fans walked out of Perry’s performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 20, something the singer apparently tried to blame on the weather, the outlet also reported. “Katy refuses to accept that she is the reason that they walked out just like she refuses to accept that she is not 20 anymore with a hit album,” the insider said. “Those around her truly believe that — instead of trying so hard to be a star — she should focus on her health and her family.”

Katy Perry’s 2025 tour will begin outside of the U.S.

Perhaps these reasons are behind the decision to begin Perry’s tour outside the United States. The tour will kick off on April 23, 2025, in Mexico before it winds through Australia, Canada, Argentina, and Brazil. The shows then resume on Oct. 7, 2025, in Glasgow, and will close out the U.K. leg of the tour a week later on Oct. 14 in London. Perry does not have any dates scheduled for the U.S. at this time.

Katy Perry 2025 North American tour dates

Perry will play seven dates in Canada next year:

July 22, 2025VancouverBuy tickets on StubHub
July 24, 2025EdmontonBuy tickets on StubHub
July 26, 2025WinnipegBuy tickets on StubHub
July 29, 2025OttawaBuy tickets on StubHub
July 30, 2025MontrealBuy tickets on StubHub
August 1, 2025Quebec CityBuy tickets on StubHub
August 5, 2025TorontoBuy tickets on StubHub
