Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘Sour Tour’ dates

Olivia Rodrigo will celebrate the success of her pandemic-era debut album Sour with her first tour.

The former actress, known for her roles in Disney shows like Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will embark on a world tour in April 2022. The so-called “Sour Tour” will include 48 shows that kick off on April 2 at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and conclude three months later at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Aside from a brief detour into Canada, Rodrigo will spend the first two months on tour in the U.S. with openers Gracie Abrams (April 2 to 23) and Holly Humberstone (April 26 to May 25). Playing everywhere from Italy to Ireland during the tour’s European leg, Baby Queen will open for Rodrigo.

Rodrigo’s tour announcement went viral on Twitter this morning.

Rodrigo was recently nominated for seven Grammy awards following the release of her debut solo album Sour in May, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year. The chart-topping single “Drivers License” was also nominated for Song of the Year, while “good 4 u” has become one of the most popular songs on TikTok with over 2.4 million videos using its tunes.

Tickets for the Sour Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10am local time. The artist is encouraging fans to sign up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan now through Dec. 7 to gain access to tickets when they’re first available.

You can find a list of all the shows on the Sour Tour and where to buy tickets on Rodrigo’s site.