Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping musical artist who made a fiery debut out the gate with her album Sour last year, has been honored as Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The honor occurred at Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music event, held Wednesday evening at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., Billboard reported.

As part of her acceptance speech, Rodrigo acknowledged the hardships of being a young woman in the music industry, sending a message to the upcoming next generation of songwriters who might be watching that she and other women in the industry are working to make it “a better place” for young women.

“To all the young girls out there who are writing songs every day in their journals, on their bedroom floors — I am constantly moved by your vulnerability and your creativity and bravery…And I promise everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you,” she said.

Some of the other honorees at the ceremony included Glnar Khosrowshahi being named Executive of the Year, Phoebe Bridgers being honored with a Trailblazer Award, H.E.R. being honored with an Impact Award, Gabby Barrett being honored with a Rising Star Award, Saweetie being honored with a Game Changer award, Bonnie Raitt being honored with an Icon Award, Summer Walker being honored with a Chart Breaker award, Karol G being honored with a Rule Breaker award, and Doha Cat being honored with a Powerhouse Award

Rodrigo ushered in the first big hit of last year with the melancholy “drivers license,” which debuted number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for an incredible eight weeks. She scored a second number one hit from her debut album, Sour, with the follow-up track, “good 4 u,” an infectiously rebellious post-breakup anthem.