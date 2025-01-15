Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs and Tyler the Creator to headline Bonnaroo 2025: How to buy tickets, full schedule, prices

The lineup for Bonnaroo 2025 has been announced, and this year’s headliners are Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier. The list also includes Megadeth, Nelly, Modest Mouse, and more. The festival kicks off on June 12 and will conclude on the 15th in Manchester, Tennessee.

What’s new at Bonnaroo 2025

This year’s festival will introduce the Roo Residency. Australian rock and roll band King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard will play three sets over three days of Bonnaroo 2025.

The festival will also introduce “Closer” RV and primitive camping sites, which will have fans closer to Centeroo no matter when you attend. Traditional RV and primitive camping will still be available.

The Infinity Stage is another new feature of Bonnaroo this time around. The stage will offer a three-dome open-air design for a fully 360-degree immersive experience.

Bonnaroo 2025 tickets

Tickets for this year’s Bonnaroo went on sale on Jan. 9, 2025, and are currently available on StubHub.

Bonnaroo 2025 full schedule

Thursday, June 12

Luke Combs

Dom Dolla

Sammy Virji

Marcus King

Green Velvet

2hollis

Insane Clown Posse

Joey Valence & Brae

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Wilderado

Max Styler

Azzecca

The Lemon Twigs

Wisp

Sofia Isella

Kitchen Dwellers

Dogs In A Pile

Die Spitz

Hey, Nothing

The Droptines

Friday, June 13

Tyler, the Creator

John Summit

Glass Animals

Tipper

Goose

The Red Clay Strays

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Megadeth

Wallows

Foster the People

Slightly Stoopid

Flipturn

Of the Trees

JPEGMAFIA

Marina

Tape B

MJ Lenderman

BossMan Dlow

INZO

Levity

Mannequin Pussy

Leon Thomas

Cults

Aly & AJ

Matt Champion

Detox Unit

Rachel Chinouriri

Eater

Ginger Root

Bebe Stockwell

Effin

Saturday, June 14

Olivia Rodrigo

Avril Lavigne

Justice

Nelly

GloRilla

Mt. Joy

RL Grime

Beabadoobee

Tyla

Jessie Murph

Modest Mouse

Gorgon City

Flatland Cavalry

Hot Mulligan

Action Bronson

Crankdat

Dope Lemon

Gigi Perez

Wave to Earth

Claptone

Jade Cicada

What So Not

Daði Freyr

Ziggy Alberts

ROSSY

Destroy Boys

The Stews

Thee Sinseers & The Altons

AHEE

Sunday, June 15

Hozier

Vampire Weekend

Queens of the Stone Age

LSZEE

Remi Wolf

Raye

Royel Otis

Dispatch

Role Model

Barry Can’t Swim

Treaty Oak Revival

Big Gigantic

Jack’s Mannequin

ATLiens

Bilmuri

Saint Motel

James Arthur

Alex Warren

Zingara

Natasha Bedingfield

Alexandra Kay

Goldie Boutilier

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

GorillaT

YDG

