Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs and Tyler the Creator to headline Bonnaroo 2025: How to buy tickets, full schedule, prices

The lineup for Bonnaroo 2025 has been announced, and this year’s headliners are Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier. The list also includes Megadeth, Nelly, Modest Mouse, and more. The festival kicks off on June 12 and will conclude on the 15th in Manchester, Tennessee.
What’s new at Bonnaroo 2025
This year’s festival will introduce the Roo Residency. Australian rock and roll band King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard will play three sets over three days of Bonnaroo 2025.
The festival will also introduce “Closer” RV and primitive camping sites, which will have fans closer to Centeroo no matter when you attend. Traditional RV and primitive camping will still be available.
The Infinity Stage is another new feature of Bonnaroo this time around. The stage will offer a three-dome open-air design for a fully 360-degree immersive experience.
Bonnaroo 2025 tickets
Tickets for this year’s Bonnaroo went on sale on Jan. 9, 2025, and are currently available on StubHub.
Bonnaroo 2025 full schedule
Thursday, June 12
- Luke Combs
- Dom Dolla
- Sammy Virji
- Marcus King
- Green Velvet
- 2hollis
- Insane Clown Posse
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
- Wilderado
- Max Styler
- Azzecca
- The Lemon Twigs
- Wisp
- Sofia Isella
- Kitchen Dwellers
- Dogs In A Pile
- Die Spitz
- Hey, Nothing
- The Droptines
Friday, June 13
- Tyler, the Creator
- John Summit
- Glass Animals
- Tipper
- Goose
- The Red Clay Strays
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Megadeth
- Wallows
- Foster the People
- Slightly Stoopid
- Flipturn
- Of the Trees
- JPEGMAFIA
- Marina
- Tape B
- MJ Lenderman
- BossMan Dlow
- INZO
- Levity
- Mannequin Pussy
- Leon Thomas
- Cults
- Aly & AJ
- Matt Champion
- Detox Unit
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Eater
- Ginger Root
- Bebe Stockwell
- Effin
Saturday, June 14
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Avril Lavigne
- Justice
- Nelly
- GloRilla
- Mt. Joy
- RL Grime
- Beabadoobee
- Tyla
- Jessie Murph
- Modest Mouse
- Gorgon City
- Flatland Cavalry
- Hot Mulligan
- Action Bronson
- Crankdat
- Dope Lemon
- Gigi Perez
- Wave to Earth
- Claptone
- Jade Cicada
- What So Not
- Daði Freyr
- Ziggy Alberts
- ROSSY
- Destroy Boys
- The Stews
- Thee Sinseers & The Altons
- AHEE
Sunday, June 15
- Hozier
- Vampire Weekend
- Queens of the Stone Age
- LSZEE
- Remi Wolf
- Raye
- Royel Otis
- Dispatch
- Role Model
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Big Gigantic
- Jack’s Mannequin
- ATLiens
- Bilmuri
- Saint Motel
- James Arthur
- Alex Warren
- Zingara
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Alexandra Kay
- Goldie Boutilier
- Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
- GorillaT
- YDG
Published: Jan 14, 2025 11:52 pm