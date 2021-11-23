Olivia Rodrigo is having the kind of year that most debut artists can only dream of.

The 18-year-old star of Disney hits like High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and Bizaardvark has proven that she’s more than just a teen actress⏤she’s a bona fide music sensation. This became clear the moment she released her debut album, Sour, in May 2021 and instantly shot to mainstream stardom with hits like “Traitor” and “Good 4 U.”

Her song “Drivers License,” which was released in January ahead of the album, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke the record for most single-day streams on Spotify.

Now Rodrigo is breaking new records after scoring seven total Grammy nominations and becoming only the 13th musical artist to be nominated in each of the “Big Four” categories, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year (“Drivers License”), and Song of the Year (“Drivers License”).

She’s also been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”), Best Music Video (“Good 4 U”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour).

As if this wasn’t enough, it was also announced on Disney Plus Day (Nov. 12) that Rodrigo’s hit show, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, has been renewed for a third season. Rodrigo stars in the lauded musical comedy as Nini, a talented singer and actress who aspires to follow her performing dreams while navigating her love life with fellow high school talent Ricky, played by Joshua Bassett.

It’s believed that some of Rodrigo and Bassett’s off-screen drama as a former couple led to Rodrigo’s writing of “Drivers License,” which only stoked fan interest in the song. Bassett has since shared that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

With Rodrigo’s star shining as brightly as it is, it will come as no surprise if she scoops up multiple Grammys when the award show airs on Jan. 31, 2022 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CBS.