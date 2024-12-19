Forgot password
Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage
Music
News

Pearl Jam fans just received the best Christmas gift ever with massive news regarding 2025 tour dates

Pearl Jam has announced a 2025 tour. They will be stopping in five cities and performing at each venue twice.
Jackie Longo
|

Published: Dec 19, 2024 06:24 pm

Christmas is coming early for Pearl Jam fans, as the band just dropped some epic news regarding their 2025 tour schedule.

If you’ve always wanted to hear the legendary group sing “Jeremy,” “Even Flow,” or “Alive” in person, now’s your chance.

The Seattle rockers have announced that they will perform a limited number of live shows in 2025 to support their latest album, “Dark Matter.” The record, which was released in April 2024, is the band’s twelfth studio album. It’s already earned a ton of hype. It debuted at number five on Billboard 200 and has received Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performances, and Best Rock Album.

BUY TICKETS: Pearl Jam 2025 tour

Here’s everything we know about Pearl Jam’s latest tour.

Pearl Jam 2025 Tickets

Pearl Jam 2025 tickets are available on StubHub. The tour will kick off in Hollywood, Florida on April 24, 2025. The band will stop in several large cities, including Atlanta, Nashville, and Raleigh, before its final performance on May 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They will perform at each venue twice.

Fair ticket prices

Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

The best news about Pearl Jam’s latest tour is that the band promises to cancel any tickets sold above face value. They don’t want to see fans pay astronomical ticket prices, which is becoming more and more commonplace. There will be no Taylor Swift Eras Tour happenings for Pearl Jam fans. Not today, at least.

To protect the exchange of tickets between fans, all tickets will be in a mobile format only. So long paper tickets! They will also be restricted from transfer to keep pricing fair.

The opening act

On Dec. 9, Pearl Jam announced on Facebook that Punk art band Dead Pioneers and Australian rockers Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will join them on tour.

Pearl Jam 2025 North America Tour Dates

Here is the full 2025 North America schedule for Pearl Jam.

April 24Hollywood, Florida Hard Rock Live
April 26Hollywood, Florida Hard Rock Live
April 29 Atlanta, Georgia State Farm Arena
May 1 Atlanta, Georgia State Farm Arena
May 6Nashville, TennesseeBridgestone Arena
May 8 Nashville, TennesseeBridgestone Arena
May 11Raleigh, North Carolina Lenovo Center
May 13 Raleigh, North Carolina Lenovo Center
May 16Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
May 18Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaPPG Paints Arena
Pearl Jam
