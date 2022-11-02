Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival 2023 lineup and how to buy tickets

The Something in the Water festival will be coming up early next year, and tickets are set to go on sale quite soon. The festival will be headlined Pharrell Williams who founded the festival in 2019. The Something in the Water festival will run over the course of three days from April 28, 2023-April 30, 2023. It will take place in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and all ages are welcome at the festival with children under five getting in for free.

Where can you buy tickets to Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival?

Passes go on sale Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM ET. The VA Locals Only sale for Virginia residents takes place 10 AM – 5 PM ET. Visit https://t.co/KAPM6gvYiT for more details. pic.twitter.com/kptkVBy2BT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 2, 2022

You can go here to register for priority access to buy tickets to Something in the Water 2023, starting Nov. 5, 2023, at 12pm ET. There are two types of tickets that you will be able to purchase, with General Admission costing anywhere between $195-$325 plus fees, and 3-Day VIP passes costing between $525-$600 plus fees. VIP passes will grant you dedicated entry lines, viewing areas, merch stands, charging stations, elevated restrooms, and free water stations. These are limited and will most likely sell out quickly.

Even though we have not gotten word as to who will be in the lineup of the 2023 Something in the Water festival, we can give you an idea as to who you might see based on the guests who were in the lineup in previous years. These artists included Travis Scott, Migos, Janelle Monáe, SZA, Rosalia, Anderson Paak, Jhene Aiko, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers, Lil Uzi Vert, Missy Elliott, Pusha T, Dave Matthews Band, DRAM, Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, Charlie Wilson, Tyler the Creator, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Lil Duval, The Free Nationals, T.I., Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, Moneybagg Yo, Skepta, Ozuna, Quinn XCIII, Lucky Daye, 6LACK, Syd, Tobe Nwigwe, Tierra Whack, Mariah The Scientist, J.I.D, Chloe x Halle, Jeremy Zucker, Sabrina Claudio, Backyard Ban, Keyonna Jones, Jamilla Okubo, Chris Pyrate, Kari Johnson, DJ Domo, and members of SWV and Blackstreet.

If the lineup is any bit as fantastic as it has been in previous years, anybody going to Something in the Water 2023, will surely be in for a blast. So make sure you get your tickets when they go on sale starting Nov. 5, 2023, at 12pm ET.