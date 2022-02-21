Pioneering music and YouTube star Jamal Edwards dies, age 31

YouTube star and pioneering music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards passed away at age 31.

Edwards founded SB.TV, or SmokeyBarz, in 2006 and has been hailed as a pioneer of the London music scene, being awarded an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his cultural impact in 2014.

SB.TV currently has 1.22M subscribers and helped launch the careers of some of music’s biggest stars, most notably Ed Sheeran. SB.TV also branched off with its own label, Just Jam, helping to bring British rap and grime music to the forefront of pop culture.

BBC reports that Edwards was in attendance for the Brit Awards on Feb. 8 of this year and that he was a DJ at an event in London on Saturday evening.

Several of Edwards’ peers, including a myriad of musicians and social media stars, have taken to social media to share their memories with Edwards and pay tribute to the legacy he leaves behind and how he impacted so many lives.

RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙 — 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022

It’s not fair man. Life ain’t fair. Your legacy will always live on. “Self belief” was your motto and I, like many others, have carried and will continue to carry that through with everything I do.



RIP Jamal pic.twitter.com/l7A9SVJxXo — ksi (@KSI) February 20, 2022

Jamal Edwards was such a generous and inspiring person. Always gracious, he was a true pioneer. To have lived in a time… — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) February 20, 2022

I am speechless. RIP Jamal…. What would the music industry be without him? And the sweetest man. My heart breaks for his family and the many people who loved him. Thank you SB 💔😭🥺 #ripjamaledwards — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) February 20, 2022

Jamal was the epitome of being the change you want to see in the world. He was the face I always looked for at any job/party from the first time we met in 2008. The kindest and most inspiring man. He leaves behind him proof that you don’t have to wait for a seat at the table.💔 pic.twitter.com/JYMCpBngVY — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 20, 2022

Jamal was a brilliant mind. a man of action, a thing i admired so much. so terribly sad. pic.twitter.com/REZsYIzj8l — Casey Neistat (@Casey) February 20, 2022

We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community ❤️ — YouTube (@YouTube) February 20, 2022

I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards💙 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya. — Jaykae (@Jaykae10) February 20, 2022

Rest in Peace, Jamal Edwards.



To think how many dreams were fulfilled and how much potential was discovered because of your platform and work.



What an incredible legacy; thank you 🙏🏽 — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) February 20, 2022

Edwards’ cause of death has not been revealed.

Rest In Peace.