Post Malone and Jelly Roll just announced major tour in 2025: Heres everything we know and how to get tickets

Post Malone is making moves in the country music circuit – and we’re here for it. After collabing with Taylor Swift on the song Fortnite for her highly anticipated Tortured Poet’s Department album, released in April 2024, the singer opened the 2024 Country Music Awards on Wednesday night, alongside Chris Stapleton. He also announced this week that he’s headlining a “big” stadium tour in 2025 and taking country singer Jelly Roll with him for the ride.

In addition, he’s slated to headline Coachella 2025 alongside Lady Gaga and Green Day. Posty’s a busy guy these days. On Tuesday, the “I Had Some Help” singer, 29, announced his largest tour ever, the “BIG A** Stadium Tour 2025,” on Instagram. The tour will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 19, 2025. It will stop in 25 cities, with the final stop being San Francisco on July 1, 2025. Jelly Roll, 39, and singer Sierra Ferrell, 36, will join him on most stops.

How much are Post Malone tickets?

Prices for each city vary. Tickets to both the May 3 show in Las Vegas and the May 11 show in Atlanta can currently be snagged for as little as $101 each, whereas fans will pay $147 or higher to see him perform in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 29.

Who is Jelly Roll?

Jason Bradford DeFord, also known as Jelly Roll, is most notably known for his hit “Son of a Sinner.” The Tennessee native rose to fame after winning the New Artist of the Year Award at the Country Music Awards in 2023.

Fans can catch Post Malone in the following cities next year:

April 29, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT

May 3, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV

May 7 – San Antonio, TX

May 9 – Dallas, TX

May 11 – Atlanta, GA

May 13 – St. Louis, MO

May 18 – Detroit, MI

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN

May 22 – Chicago, IL

May 24 – Philadelphia, PA

May 26 – Toronto, CA

May 28 – Hershey, PA

May 29 – Pittsburgh, PA

May 31 – Foxborough, MA

June 2 – Washington D.C.

June 4 – New York, NY

June 8 – Miami, FL

June 10 – Orlando, FL

June 13 – Ridgedale, MO

June 15 – Denver, CO

June 21 – Glendale, AZ

June 24, Boise, ID

June 26, Seattle, WA

June 28 – Portland, OR

July 1 – San Francisco, CA

The tour is being produced by Live Nation and is sponsored by T-Mobile.

