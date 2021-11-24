Rapper G-Eazy announces his ‘hero’ mother has passed away in heartbreaking tribute

G-Eazy, born Gerald Earl Gillum, shared the tragic news that his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, has passed away.

In a touching Instagram post, he calls his mom his “biggest inspiration” and included photos of Olmsted throughout the years and a voice memo from his late mother telling the rapper she is “so proud” of him.

G-Eazy revealed that his mother, a former fine arts professor, recently inspired him to seek treatment for addiction and notes that the two were especially close in recent months.

“I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read,” he wrote. “Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me.”

In September of this year, the Bay Area native Facetimed his mother from the stage at the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, a rare local concert she wasn’t able to attend.

.@G_Eazy just FaceTimed his mom because this is the first Bay Area show he said she wasn't able to make 😍 #callyomama pic.twitter.com/JtIYHOr1Lv — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) September 4, 2021

He concludes the note by expressing gratitude that he has his brother to lean on. “Our hearts are broken, but they are full of love and gratitude for the life you gave us,” G-Eazy said.