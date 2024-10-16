Image Credit: Disney
The simple reason Rascal Flatts is reuniting for a historic 2025 tour

It's the 25th anniversary and the band are eager to hit the road once more.
Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 06:28 am

Rascal Flatts was supposed to do a farewell tour in 2020 but, like every other band scheduled to be on tour during that time period, they were forced to cancel it due to the pandemic.

While some fans speculated whether or not the country music trio would quietly settle into retirement without ever performing again, the boys have officially shot down those rumors by announcing the “Life is a Highway” 2025 tour.

In a press release on their website, the band said their 2020 farewell tour was planned after they had been on the road extensively for 20 years. To say the band was tired is an understatement.

 “To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we’ve been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we’re ready to get out on the road again. It’s hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much.”

The “Life is a Highway” tour will stop in 21 cities across the U.S., with the first performance kicking off on Feb. 13, 2025 in Evansville, Indiana. The final performance will be on April 5, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. Several artists, including Chris Lane and American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, will make guest appearances on the tour. The 2025 tour coincides perfectly with the band’s 25th anniversary.

Here are all the details, including a complete schedule and how to get tickets to Rascal Flatts’ 2025 “Life is a Highway” tour.

Tickets for Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway” Tour

Tickets for Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway” tour are still available on StubHub. The first performance is on Feb. 13, 2025 at 7 pm in Evansville, Indiana. The cheapest tickets for the opening show currently cost $79 each. Fans hoping to catch his second show on Valentine’s Day in Charleston, West Virginia will pay a bit more, as tickets currently start at $197 each.

‘We feel the love’

If you’re hoping to snag tickets to this one, you might want to act fast, as the band says it sold over 140,000 tickets within a few days of them going live.

“We are humbled and blown away by the response,” the band wrote on its website. “We are grateful that the fans are just as excited as we are for this tour.  We feel the love and truly can’t wait to play these shows.”

Rascal Flatts Tour Dates

Here is a full schedule for Rascal Flatts’ 2025 “Life is a Highway” Tour:

  • Feb. 13, 2025: Evansville, Indiana
  • Feb. 14, 2025: Charleston, West Virginia
  • Feb. 15, 2025: Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Feb. 22, 2025: Durant, Oklahoma
  • Feb. 27, 2025: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • Feb. 28, 2025: Green Bay Wisconsin
  • March 1, 2025: Moline, Illinois
  • March 6, 2025: Columbus, Ohio
  • March 7, 2025: Toledo, Ohio
  • March 8, 2025: Youngstown, Ohio
  • March 13, 2025: Manchester, New Hampshire
  • March 14, 2025: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • March 15, 2025: Allentown, Pennsylvania
  • March 20, 2025: Huntsville, Alabama
  • March 22, 2025: Savannah, Georgia
  • March 27, 2025: Fort Worth, Texas
  • March 28, 2025: Lafayette, Louisiana
  • March 29, 2025: Little Rock, Arkansas
  • April 3, 2025: Estero, Florida
  • April 4, 2025: Orlando, Florida
  • April 5, 2025: Jacksonville, Florida

