RIP Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, the emperor of the Broadway stage, has passed away at the age of 91.

Sondheim had a hand in some of Broadway’s biggest and most legendary properties, including West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures and Sunday in the Park with George, which won a Pulitzer for drama in 1985.

The composer’s death was described as sudden by his lawyer, who said the celebrated playwright had just celebrated Thanksgiving with friends.

He was born in New York in 1930 and wrote his first musical at age 15. He was mentored by another great – Oscar Hammerstein, who told him “the whole point is to underwrite not overwrite because music is so rich an art itself.”

He was a huge artist in his field, and has been since he had his first taste of success in the 1950s when he wrote the lyrics for West Side Story. There aren’t many composers who also wrote lyrics to their music. He has won a litany of awards, including a Tony for lifetime achievement in 2008, a Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement in 1993 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Here’s a picture of the musical theatre star smiling while receiving that award.

Stephen Sondheim has died at 91. The songwriter had a hand in enduring musicals, including ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Sweeney Todd.’ https://t.co/tTWBJI72AN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 26, 2021

Tributes for the late legend came pouring in after news of his passing.

Master. Legend. Icon. I was so privileged to join in 2 standing ovations last week at the opening of Company on Broadway.



Gratitude for the endless inspiration he provided to generations. He changed the world. #rip #stephensondheim 😔 pic.twitter.com/kmpKfooNYg — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 26, 2021

We note the passing of theater legend Stephen Sondheim at age 91. From West Side Story to Sweeney Todd to countless others, his works have left an incredible mark on American theater. — PBS (@PBS) November 26, 2021

First Broadway show I ever saw was Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.” In my memory, the story was so perfectly wrapped up at the end of the first act that I wondered why there was a need for a second. Then the second act unraveled everything. Genius.

https://t.co/Mvl6hlKm3S — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) November 26, 2021

He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1464365598729818128?s=20

Nowadays we celebrate Tiktok dipshits with zero talent, but Stephen Sondheim was an actual genius with an insane body of work. So many incredible songs and plays. RIP. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) November 26, 2021

Sondheim was unabashedly original and often told other artists that if they kept true to themselves they would always create original work. He took elegant melodies and ideas and added often unconventional but deceptively simple lyrics that were often unforgettable.

His work appears regularly in pop culture. Recently, Adam Driver sang a version of Sondheim’s Being Alive in the Oscar-nominated film Marriage Story.

He will be missed.