Rock band Arcade Fire pulled from radio after allegations surface against singer

The popular rock band Arcade Fire is being pulled from radio stations across North America after the band’s singer Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people.

Toronto station Indie88, along with at least two other stations in Canada have decided to stop playing the band’s music. Indie88 told CBC News that they made a “quick decision over the weekend” to stop playing the popular band. However, the station did not say the ban was permanent.

“In light of the recent allegations against Win Butler, CBC Music will pause on playing Arcade Fire’s music until we learn more about the situation,” Chuck Thompson of CBC Music said.

Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and SiriusXM CBC Radio 3 also said they would pause playing Arcade Fire “until we learn more about the situation,” according to Ottawa City News. Other stations in America could also quietly be following suit, according to the NY Post.

Bill Childs from KUTX in Austin said there were at least six stations that stopped playing Arcade Fire and not neccesarily making statements about it.

“I’m always curious about how radio stations respond when core artists of theirs get caught up in allegations of whatever sort,” Childs told the Post.

The allegations surfaced over the weekend and were reported by Pitchfork. One person said Butler assaulted them when they were 21. The others cited a power differential and age gap they said was inappropriate. The alleged abuse occurred between 2016 and 2020 when the alleged victims were between 18 and 32. Butler was between 36 and 39 at the time. He’s currently 42 years old.

The band is currently on tour throughout the U.K. and the rest of Europe and Butler and his wife Régine Chassagne (who’s also in the band) have denied there was anything inappropriate about the alleged liaisons. The singer said he “f**ked up.”

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour. As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I f**ed up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”

Chassagne said: “I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back.”

Arcade Fire is one of the most popular rock bands of all time and recently released their new album We.