‘I’ve waited so long for this’: AC/DC announces 2025 tour and rock fans are losing their mind

AC/DC has just announced that they’ll be headlining a massive North American tour in 2025, and fans are here for it.

The band will kick off its 2025 Power Up Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 10. It will be the first time the band has toured in the continent in nine years. The band last toured the Americas in 2015 for their “Rock or Bust World Tour.”

The band’s singer, Brian Johnson, had to exit that tour early, as he was suffering from hearing loss. He was replaced by Guns N’ Roses star Axl Rose at the time; however, Johnson returned to AC/DC in 2018 to help record the band’s 2020 POWER UP album.

During their 2025 tour, the Australian group will stop at 13 stadiums in various cities, including Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Chicago, and Cleveland.

Fans were quick to share their excitement about the news on social media.

One fan commented on the AC/DC’s Instagram post announcing the tour, writing, “I’ve waited so long for this.”

“OMG! Am I dreaming?1?1?1 Can’t wait to see you in Pittsburgh,” another fan said.

“IM SO HAPPY THANK YOU,” a third person wrote.

Someone else wrote, “This is epic.”

Who is AC/DC?

AC/DC released its first album, High Voltage, in 1976. The legendary band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March 2023. At the time, guitarist Malcolm Young told Guitar Player that the band had accomplished what they wanted to do. “We’ve always been forceful in getting what we wanted from record companies, management, and everything else. If we had done something differently, we might not still be around,” Angus told the outlet. “If we’d have jumped on one of the bandwagons, it might have been costly for us, like it was for many other bands. That’s why we never changed hairstyles for the latest fashion or embraced the latest musical trend. We just stuck to what we always were,” he said.

The “Highway to Hell” group released its latest album, Under the Covers, in 2023.

How do I buy tickets to AC/DC’s 2025 POWER UP tour?

AC/DC’s 2025 Power Up Tour tickets went on sale on Dec. 6 and just like the spring when 1.5 million tickets sold within the first 24 hours, demand is sky high. Tickets for every date are available on StubHub with prices varying by city. If you hope to catch the band’s opening show in Minneapolis on April 10, the cheapest seats are available for $180. However, fans hoping to see the May 4 show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will pay a little more. The cheapest tickets for this show are currently available for $210.

AC/DC’s 2025 tour schedule

The North American leg of the 2025 Power Up tour will kick off on April 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The final performance will be on May 8 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is a full tour schedule:

April 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

April 14 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 18 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

April 22 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

April 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

April 30 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

May 4 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

May 12 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

May 16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 20 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 28 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

