Sabrina Carpenter’s new album: Title, release date, and more

The reason why Sabrina Carpenter has been working late was because she’s a singer, so she has a brand-new album coming out.

Recommended Videos

On June 3, Sabrina Carpenter blessed her fans with the best information: her new album is coming out this summer. Sabrina has been singing for over a decade, and her most recent single, “Espresso,” is the certified song of the summer (and summer has just begun). The singer has been teasing the new album with several billboards, and she officially confirmed when it’s coming out.

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s new album called?

via Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter



In her social media posts, Sabrina Carpenter revealed her new album is called Short n’ Sweet, something that has fans obsessed. The 25-year-old singer is petite, as she previously shared she’s 5’0″. Because of that, fans online noted that the title describes the singer perfectly. She has previously teased the album’s title with tweets on billboards that referenced her height.

The singer unveiled the cover art, which shows her looking over her shoulder, with a burgundy lipstick mark on her shoulder. Another short shows her luscious gold hair on the side, with the album title printed on her skin like a tattoo. “This project is quite special to me, and I hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she wrote on Instagram.

The preorder description on the website gives more details about the upcoming record, also noting her petiteness: “Short n’ Sweet showcases the scintillating spirit of Sabrina Carpenter, the pocket-sized pop star with a larger-than-life artistic presence.” The CD will also feature several lipstick prints on what looks like a notebook page.

When is Short n’ Sweet coming out?

In her Instagram post, Sabrina confirmed there is a release date for Short n’ Sweet, and the date isn’t that far away. The 2024 “It” girl will release her new album on Aug. 23. On top of the cover art, title, and release date, Sabrina also teased, “I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out!!”

Is there a tracklist?

Although Sabrina Carpenter treated fans with several details about her album, she didn’t release the tracklist just yet. Short n’ Sweet will be the singer’s sixth studio album, and will follow 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send. One thing we do know about the album is that her huge hit “Espresso” will serve as the lead single for Short n’ Sweet. So far, it’s unclear how many songs the album will have, but fans have been hoping that the title will only refer to Sabrina and not the album’s length, too.

On June 2, Sabrina seemed to tease a new song, showing her coming up to the camera and leaving a lipstick print on the glass, similar to the one on the cover art. With the singer teasing a surprise for Thursday, June 6, she might debut a brand-new song this Friday, which might as well be the title track of the album.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy