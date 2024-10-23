Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, and more: Shakira announces 17 North American tour dates

Shakira‘s North American fans finally have the dates for the singer’s upcoming tour, her first since 2018.

On Oct. 21 Shakira announced the North American leg of her tour in support of her latest release, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. ” I’m so excited to share my best show yet with you. Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you in May!”

Shakira also explained why the tour dates were moved in an Instagram Story. People reported that she wrote in part, “The production of my show is now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before. As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour.”

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is Shakira’s first album in seven years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Shakira acknowledged that the record is personal, and spans a time during which her 11-year relationship with Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two children, ended.

“I’ve been through so much in these past few years that I had to literally pick up the pieces of myself and put them back together,” she told the AP. “And during that process, I think that music was the glue.”

Shakira tickets presale registration

Fans who want tickets to the North American tour can register for a fan presale on Shakira’s website until 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 22. Additional presales will also take place on the singer’s website, and the tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 25. Fans can also opt to buy tickets through third-party websites like StubHub.

Shakira ticket prices for 2025 North America tour

Tickets range from $80 (Detroit, Michigan) to $241 (Los Angeles, California).

Shakira full schedule for 2025 North America tour

Shakira’s North American tour will kick off on May 13, 2025; tickets can be purchased on StubHub.

Here are the dates and tour stops:

May 13: Charlotte, NC

May 15: East Rutherford, NJ

May 20: Montreal, Quebec

May 26: Toronto, Ontario

May 29: Boston, MA

May 31: Washington, D.C.

June 4: Orlando, FL

June 6: Miami, FL

June 11: Arlington, TX

June 13: San Antonio, TX

June 15: Houston, TX

June 20: Inglewood, CA

June 26: San Diego, CA

June 28: Las Vegas, NV

June 30: San Francisco, CA

She will also play in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 22. The tour stop was originally scheduled for Nov. 7 2024.

