Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Music
Shakira tickets 2025 including presale, prices, dates and full tour schedule

These offers don't lie.
Jackie Longo
Published: Oct 25, 2024 08:16 am

After taking a six-year hiatus from touring, Shakira is ready to prove to the world that her hips still don’t lie.

The Columbian-born singer, 47, announced new North American tour dates on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Oct. 21. She’s been on an extended break from touring since 2018.

Shakira Super Bowl show 2020
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The singer announced the news on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, writing, “My dear fans, Your incredible support since my tour announcement has truly been extraordinary, and it’s already making this the biggest tour of my career.”

She added, “As Live Nation communicated earlier, the demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible.”

The North American leg of the tour will follow her Latin American tour dates, including stops in Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. The U.S. leg will kick off on May 13, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium and will run through June 30 in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

Here is everything you need to know to buy tickets to Shakira’s 2025 World Tour.

Shakira tickets 2025

Tickets for Shakira’s 2025 tour are still available on StubHub. Exact pricing for every city varies, but fans can expect to pay at least $85 to get into a Shakira show.

The cheapest ticket to the opening show in Charlotte, North Carolina is currently $85. However, if you hope to catch her performance in San Diego on June 26, the cheapest ticket is going to run you at least $167. Click the link below to view seating charts of every venue.

Finding herself

Image from Getty Images

Before announcing the new U.S. tour dates, Shakira postponed several shows to move the tour from arenas to stadiums. The singer said the production of the show is “now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before.”

In a June 2024 cover story with Rolling Stone, which the magazine titled “Shakira Went Through Hell. Now She’s Living Her Best Life,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said she’s recently discovered a new version of herself. These findings came after her split from Spanish soccer player, Gerard Pique, who’s also the father of her two children.

“This has been a journey back to myself, and the way there was through my music,” Shakira said. “I’m in a moment where the worst has happened, and this process woke up a new sense of autonomy and independence in me.”

The singer first broke through the Spanish-language market 30 years ago, in 1995, with her rock record “Pies Descalzos.

Shakira tour schedule 2025

Here is a schedule for the remaining dates on Shakira’s 2025 World Tour

  • May 13, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina: Bank of America Stadium
  • May 15, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey: MetLife Stadium
  • May 20, 2025 Montreal, Canada: Bell Centre
  • May 22, 2025 Detroit, Michigan: Little Caesars Arena
  • May 26, 2025 Toronto, Canada: Scotiabank Arena
  • May 29, 2025 Boston, Massachusetts: Fenway Park
  • May 31, 2025 Washington D.C.: National Park
  • June 4, 2025 Orlando, Florida: Camping World Stadium
  • June 6, 2025 Miami, Florida: Hard Rock Stadium
  • June 11, 2025 Arlington, Texas: Globe Life Field
  • June 13, 2025 San Antonio, Texas: Alamodome
  • June 15, 2025 Houston, Texas: Toyota Center
  • June 20, 2025 Inglewood, California: SoFi Stadium
  • June 22, 2025 Phoenix, Arizona: Footprint Center
  • June 26, 2025 San Diego, California: SnapDragon Stadium
  • June 28, 2025 Las Vegas, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium
  • June 30, 2025 San Francisco, California: Oracle Park
