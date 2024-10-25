Shakira tickets 2025 including presale, prices, dates and full tour schedule

After taking a six-year hiatus from touring, Shakira is ready to prove to the world that her hips still don’t lie.

The Columbian-born singer, 47, announced new North American tour dates on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Oct. 21. She’s been on an extended break from touring since 2018.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The singer announced the news on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, writing, “My dear fans, Your incredible support since my tour announcement has truly been extraordinary, and it’s already making this the biggest tour of my career.”

She added, “As Live Nation communicated earlier, the demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible.”

The North American leg of the tour will follow her Latin American tour dates, including stops in Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. The U.S. leg will kick off on May 13, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium and will run through June 30 in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

Here is everything you need to know to buy tickets to Shakira’s 2025 World Tour.

Tickets for Shakira’s 2025 tour are still available on StubHub. Exact pricing for every city varies, but fans can expect to pay at least $85 to get into a Shakira show.

The cheapest ticket to the opening show in Charlotte, North Carolina is currently $85. However, if you hope to catch her performance in San Diego on June 26, the cheapest ticket is going to run you at least $167. Click the link below to view seating charts of every venue.

Finding herself

Image from Getty Images

Before announcing the new U.S. tour dates, Shakira postponed several shows to move the tour from arenas to stadiums. The singer said the production of the show is “now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before.”

In a June 2024 cover story with Rolling Stone, which the magazine titled “Shakira Went Through Hell. Now She’s Living Her Best Life,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said she’s recently discovered a new version of herself. These findings came after her split from Spanish soccer player, Gerard Pique, who’s also the father of her two children.

“This has been a journey back to myself, and the way there was through my music,” Shakira said. “I’m in a moment where the worst has happened, and this process woke up a new sense of autonomy and independence in me.”

The singer first broke through the Spanish-language market 30 years ago, in 1995, with her rock record “Pies Descalzos.

Shakira tour schedule 2025

Here is a schedule for the remaining dates on Shakira’s 2025 World Tour

May 13, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina: Bank of America Stadium

May 15, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

May 20, 2025 Montreal, Canada: Bell Centre

May 22, 2025 Detroit, Michigan: Little Caesars Arena

May 26, 2025 Toronto, Canada: Scotiabank Arena

May 29, 2025 Boston, Massachusetts: Fenway Park

May 31, 2025 Washington D.C.: National Park

June 4, 2025 Orlando, Florida: Camping World Stadium

June 6, 2025 Miami, Florida: Hard Rock Stadium

June 11, 2025 Arlington, Texas: Globe Life Field

June 13, 2025 San Antonio, Texas: Alamodome

June 15, 2025 Houston, Texas: Toyota Center

June 20, 2025 Inglewood, California: SoFi Stadium

June 22, 2025 Phoenix, Arizona: Footprint Center

June 26, 2025 San Diego, California: SnapDragon Stadium

June 28, 2025 Las Vegas, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium

June 30, 2025 San Francisco, California: Oracle Park

