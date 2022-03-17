In an absolutely stunning example of synergy, Seattle rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot aka Anthony L. Ray is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his smash 1992 hit “Baby Got Back” with the launch of 6,665 unique, hand-drawn NFTs known, of course, as “Bit Butts”.

A portion of each sale will benefit Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to ending the disease and raising preventive measure awareness (March is colorectal cancer awareness month, BTW).

Chef’s kiss, Mix.

Sir-Mix-a-Lot said it best…

"I like BIT BUTTS and I cannot lie!"

Let's start it off with "Turtle Buns"! 6,665 Butts are on the way. Make sure you check out our website at https://t.co/eVJdYkzEgr for more information!



Join our Discord! https://t.co/SpOAEAbgYU pic.twitter.com/jCeVEi5ptU — BitButts by META-X Studios (@BitButts) March 17, 2022

Bit Butts are, of course, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn rear ends. That is to say, round things, onions, booties, derrières, keisters, tushes. Every unique Butt is designed by an animation artist and digitally rendered as a non-fungible token aka NFT, available for sale. The highest-end Butts are personally designed by the rapper/producer himself.

Mix-a-Lot is producing the NFTs in partnership with Austin Texas based META-X Studios, a developer that generates original IP “across Crypto, GameFi, DAOs, and decentralized social networks” according to the company’s Linkedin page.

Joe Sichta, META-X CEO and a former producer on Scooby-Doo, said in a statement via Deadline, “We chose Bit Butts as our debut launch because we all need a good laugh right now for a good cause.

“Working with Sir Mix-a-Lot and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the perfect fit to showcase our firepower as an NFT creative factory.”

“When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing, it was a no-brainer for me,” Mix-A-Lot said in a separate statement.

“And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like colorectal cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time.”

Bit Butts will drop March 28-31.