Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Sting are co-headlining Billy Joel’s 2025 tour: Here’s how to buy tickets, dates, prices

Billy Joel is heading off on a limited-run tour this year, and this time around he’s bringing a few famous friends with him. Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Sting will each join Joel on the road for at least one of his tour dates.

Earlier this week, Joel shared a social media video showing off his whirlwind 2024 performances. He was joined onstage at various venues by Stewart, Nicks, and Sting as well as by his daughter Alex Ray Joel, John Mayer, Jason Bonham, and Trey Anastasio.

This year, Sting, Nicks, and Stewart will each join Joel for at least one date. Sting and Joel will open up the tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 10, 2025, and the pair will go on to perform together at Indianapolis, Syracuse, and Salt Lake City.

Nicks and Joel will perform in Detroit, Michigan, on March 29. Stewart will also join Joel for one night only when the duo perform at Yankee Stadium in New York City on July 18. News of the shows came at the conclusion of Joel’s last show at his Madison Square Garden residency last summer, when the “Uptown Girl” singer was joined by Axl Rose and his daughters onstage. The singer has played the venue nearly 150 times throughout his career.

A few months before his final Madison Square Garden date, Joel tod USA Today he was feeling “a little overwhelmed.” He added, “I’m not used to the whole megillah that comes with releasing a new record.” Joel’s “Turn the Lights Back On” was his first song to land on the Billboard Top 100 list in nearly 30 years.

