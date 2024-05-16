Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on Good Morning America
Image via ABC
Category:
Music
Celebrities

Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more

We're lining up already!
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 16, 2024 08:07 am

It’s official! Stray Kids are going on tour. The Korean boy band announced the news live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, May 15, effectively sending their entire fanbase into overdrive.

Recommended Videos

“Pretending I didn’t hear a stray kids world tour announcement for my own mental and financial stability,” one fan shared on X. A sentiment that many other Stays shared. Seriously, why are concert tickets so expensive these days?

Where are Stray Kids going on their 2024 world tour?

Stray Kids’ label, JYP, had previously teased a “global stadium tour in 2024” for the band, which is now seeming more and more likely. Felix, the Korean-Australian rapper of the group, told GMA’s Lara Spencer that it’s been “so long since they prepared something so big.” Those last two words have fans dreaming about a proper world tour, covering more continents other than Asia and North America.

Unfortunately, however, there have been no official announcements about what countries the “God’s Menu” singers will be visiting this year. The U.S., South Korea, and most likely Japan are almost guaranteed to be a part of the list.

Outside of the tour, Stray Kids had already announced a few festival concerts happening in 2024:

  • Milan’s I-Days Milano Coca-Cola on July 12
  • London’s BST Hyde Park on July 14
  • Chicago’s Lollapalooza on August 4

When are the tickets for the Stray Kids 2024 World Tour going on sale?

There is no information about ticket sales for now. The band has put up a website where people can subscribe to a newsletter that will keep them updated on the latest news. You can buy tickets for the festivals mentioned above on Ticketmaster right now.

On that same website, fans have noticed that the tour will happen in collaboration with Live Nation and BubbleUp. Live Nation is familiar to any concertgoer as the company that manages most concerts on an international scale. Concert tickets for Live Nation shows are always sold through Ticketmaster too, so get ready for that headache.

BubbleUp, on the other hand, specializes in building fan clubs and membership communities, among other things. Fans have speculated that this means a pre-sale reserved for members of Stray Kids’ official fan club might become available ahead of the general ticket rollout. Stray Kids hosted a fan club recruitment event back in January 2024, and now Stays are worried those who did not sign up for it then will not be able to enjoy the perks of an early, exclusive pre-sale. All of this is speculative, though, so don’t lose hope!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stephen King fanboying over Jake Gyllenhaal was not on our 2024 bingo card, but we’re oddly here for it
Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
Stephen King fanboying over Jake Gyllenhaal was not on our 2024 bingo card, but we’re oddly here for it
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Read Article Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Chappell Roan performs at Heaven on December 07, 2023 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: President Barack Obama presents author Stephen King with the 2014 National Medal of Arts at The White House on September 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stephen King fanboying over Jake Gyllenhaal was not on our 2024 bingo card, but we’re oddly here for it
Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
Stephen King fanboying over Jake Gyllenhaal was not on our 2024 bingo card, but we’re oddly here for it
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Read Article Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Chappell Roan performs at Heaven on December 07, 2023 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: President Barack Obama presents author Stephen King with the 2014 National Medal of Arts at The White House on September 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 16, 2024
Author
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.