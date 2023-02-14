SUGA’s 2023 solo tour is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to the BTS ARMY

BTS may have paused its group activities, but its members are in no way taking breaks when it comes to solo endeavors. Just recently, the oldest rapper in the group, SUGA — also known by his solo alias Agust D — took the internet by storm, announcing a 2023 solo tour completely out of the blue (on Valentine’s Day, no less). It goes without saying the surprise left the BTS ARMY overjoyed, but in a state of utter shock.

The tour announcement was made via BTS’ Weverse account, which was immediately cross-posted to the band’s other social media, as well as BIGHIT MUSIC’s official Twitter account. Adding to all the excitement, some of the tour’s locations and dates were also revealed, and it’s clear that fans will not have long to prepare for it.

If all goes according to plan, fans can expect SUGA to perform across the U.S. from April 26 to May 17, before moving on to the Asian leg of the tour – making appearances in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan between May and June. The Japanese tour dates have yet to be announced, but it’s likely that they will be dropping soon.

Right before the revelation dropped, SUGA went live on Weverse, and fans initially assumed this was in celebration of Valentine’s day. However, it didn’t take long for them to realize that the rapper planned this so that he could witness fans’ reactions to the tour announcement live. Naturally, the reactions did not disappoint, as ARMY quickly took to social media to express their euphoria at the possibility of seeing their favorite artist perform his solo music in concert for the first time ever. They waited a long time for this moment.

yoongi just casually doing a live then suddenly an agust d tour dates drop pic.twitter.com/UVFJfehJGH — belle⁷ R U VIBING? (@jeonluvrbot) February 14, 2023

SUGA SOLO TOUR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Y'all I'm about to burst this was a big ass of a surprise like wtff sbdnsnbdnsnd #suga_agustd_tour — zrey⁷ agustd mfing tour (@regularbangtan) February 14, 2023

Although SUGA has not made an official solo debut since BTS announced a hiatus in group projects, he has been putting out mixtapes for years now under the name AGUST D. The first was a self-titled album that came out in 2016, and four years later, SUGA released D-2. With these two mixtapes alone, the rapper has enough songs to perform in concert, but it’s worth mentioning that he has also featured on songs with other artists like Halsey, MAX, and IU. It stands to reason that SUGA could take the opportunity to perform some of those as well.

It’s still very early to know exactly what fans can expect from this tour, but whatever happens, SUGA will definitely not disappoint.